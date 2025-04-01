TÜV SÜD – partner for safety and efficiency of renewable energies and hydrogen

At WindEurope, held in Copenhagen from April 8–10, 2025, TÜV SÜD will present itself as a partner for safe and profitable energy from renewable sources and hydrogen. The international testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) company supports the energy industry with its wide-ranging portfolio of services for wind power, photovoltaics, hydrogen, and battery storage. (hall C4, Stand B50)In the onshore wind energy sector, TÜV SÜD supplies wind reports, analyses of wind potential and site suitability, and structural analyses, helping lay the foundations for the planning and realization of new wind farm projects and turbines. In addition, the company’s assessment and inspection services in wind-turbine life extension provide a reliable basis for the decisionmaking involved in decommissioning/dismantling, retrofitting, or extending the lifetime of a turbine after the end of its design life.TÜV SÜD’s services in the field of offshore wind energy extend from project certification in accordance with the relevant international standards, among them IECRE OD-502, BEK 073, DNV-SE-0190, and BSH (for Germany), to testing in accordance with European standards and consulting on topics including grid compatibility, supplier management, risk-oriented maintenance, and acting as owner’s engineer in the construction supervision of offshore substations.TÜV SÜD also offers testing for the compliance-focused installation and safe operation of PV systems and battery storage systems. This encompasses testing and inspection during planning and installation, examination of design documentation, testing prior to placing into service, periodic testing and inspection, and support in the preparation of risk assessments and safety concepts. In addition, the experts also support investors in their decision-making processes by offering technical due diligence (TDD) services, technical feasibility studies, and technology readiness level (TRL) assessments.The combination of wind energy and photovoltaic systems is a particularly promising field, offering the possibility of improving power supply continuity by incorporating different generation profiles as well as significantly accelerating the expansion of renewable energies by using a common point of connection. TÜV SÜD supports planners, developers, and operators in achieving compliance in the realization of hybrid systems of this kind.TÜV SÜD can point to an extensive track record in hydrogen technologies and provides support along the entire H2 value chain, from hydrogen manufacturing, storage, and transport to its application in the various individual fields. Services include certification of green and blue hydrogen, testing and certification of materials and components for their hydrogen compatibility, and production of a guideline for assessing the H2-readiness of power stations including the relevant certification, as well as training courses in the safe handling of hydrogen.Where required, TÜV SÜD can supplement these renewable energy services with the performance of periodic inspections as legally required for specific systems. In Germany, for example, the German Industrial Safety Ordinance (BetrSichV) mandates periodic routine inspections for systems and installations requiring continuous monitoring, such as elevators, cranes, pressure vessels, tank systems, and fire protection systems.