Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1042301

TÜV SÜD AG Westendstraße 199 80686 München, Deutschland http://www.tuvsud.com/de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Dirk Moser-Delarami +49 89 57911592
Logo der Firma TÜV SÜD AG

TÜV SÜD launches IECEE Component Certification Programme for medical technology components

Certified faster, safer on the market

(lifePR) (Munich, )
With the new IECEE Component Certification Programme (CCP), TÜV SÜD is expanding its international range of services for medical technology. This new service allows safety-related components and assemblies intended for use in medical devices to be tested and certified prior to integration into the final product, in accordance with IEC 60601-1. Component manufacturers can therefore supply their customers with certified components, thereby significantly simplifying and accelerating the approval and market launch process for medical devices.

Greater efficiency and safety in the approval process
The IECEE CCP certificate is intended for legal manufacturers of medical devices, as well as for manufacturers of components and assemblies. The latter are usually certified according to ISO 13485 rather than the MDR/IVDR. Testing electrical safety at the component level early on can significantly reduce sources of error and safety risks in later product testing.

Components that are already certified according to IEC 60601-1 can be integrated directly into the end product, ensuring compliance and eliminating the need for further testing. For medical device manufacturers, this means reduced risk when testing the end product, faster approval procedures, lower costs, and less technical rework. Suppliers, in turn, benefit from a clear competitive advantage, as they can demonstrate internationally recognised, tested quality – a decisive argument in a globally regulated market.

International recognition through the IECEE system
Tests carried out as part of the IECEE CCP adhere to IEC 60601-1:2020 and its associated standards. These tests are recognised internationally through the IECEE (IEC System of Conformity Assessment Schemes for Electrotechnical Equipment and Components) CB Scheme. The CB Scheme is a global system for the mutual recognition of testing and certification based on harmonised IEC standards.

It enables manufacturers to facilitate market access in numerous markets with a single test, making a significant contribution to the global safety, quality and comparability of electrotechnical products. Additionally, TÜV SÜD offers supplementary certifications, including Nationally Recognised Testing Laboratory (NRTL) certification for the USA and Canada, INMETRO certification for Brazil, and voluntary TÜV SÜD Mark certification for medical devices. This comprehensive portfolio provides manufacturers with a one-stop testing and approval pathway, covering everything from component testing and end product certification to international market approval.

Advantages of the IECEE CCP
The IECEE Component Certification Programme offers several practical advantages. It allows components to be tested and certified early on in accordance with IEC 60601-1, thereby helping to optimise and accelerate end-product certification. It also reduces technical risks and the need for retesting, increases transparency in the development process, and lowers approval costs. As the tests are internationally recognised, both manufacturers and suppliers alike benefit from clear traceability of safety requirements and a significant competitive advantage in the market.

The IECEE CCP offers clear added value to manufacturers and suppliers of medical technology in the form of tested safety at component level, faster approval processes, and greater reliability throughout the entire product life cycle.

Further information is available at:
TÜV SÜD IECEE Component Certification Programme (CCP)

Note for editorial staff: The press release is available on the Internet at: tuvsud.com/newsroom.

Website Promotion

Website Promotion

TÜV SÜD AG

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. Around 30,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2025, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.