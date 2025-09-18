Kontakt
TÜV SÜD extends cooperation with BRE

BREEAM – Certification of sustainable buildings

TÜV SÜD and the Building Research Establishment (BRE) have renewed their strategic partnership for advancing sustainability in the real estate sector. As the exclusive licensing partner of BRE in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH region), TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH is the sole body authorized to set and implement the BREEAM system across the DACH region.

BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) is one of the world’s leading certification schemes for assessing the sustainability performance of buildings. Covering the entire lifecycle of a property, the scheme can be adapted to reflect country-specific requirements.

BREEAM was originally developed in the United Kingdom and is now applied in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Since 2016, TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH has served as the National Scheme Operator (NSO) with responsibility for implementation and quality assurance of the BREEAM certification scheme in the DACH region. With the latest contract renewal, BRE and TÜV SÜD Industrie Service are extending their successful cooperation and strengthening their joint commitment to sustainable practices in the real estate industry.

Sustainable buildings are future-ready

“The continuation of our partnership with BRE is a strong signal of the importance of sustainable real estate,” says Alexander Rüb, National Scheme Representative BREEAM DACH at TÜV SÜD Industrie Service. “Together, we ensure that international best practices are effectively implemented in the DACH region, while also meeting the high quality requirements of our markets.”

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with TÜV SÜD as the national scheme operator for BREEAM in the DACH region,” says Jane Goddard, Deputy CEO and Managing Director, Building Performance Services at BRE. Their strong local presence and commitment to sustainability have been instrumental in driving the adoption of BREEAM across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. This extension reflects our shared ambition to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable built environment and to support clients in delivering high performing, future-proof buildings.”

The contract extension marks another milestone in the development and application of sustainable standards. Both partners aim to further promote sustainability in real estate, expand auditor training, and deepen knowledge transfer between international markets and local stakeholders.

The cooperation between BRE and TÜV SÜD provides developers, investors, and facility managers with access to proven, internationally recognized assessment methods tailored to regional legal frameworks and market needs. At the same time, market players benefit from the extensive expertise and years of experience contributed by the experts in this area.

More information about TÜV SÜD’s BREEAM services: tuvsud.com/en/services/management system-certification/breeam-certification-for-green-buildings

TÜV SÜD AG

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. Around 30,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

The Building Research Establishment (BRE) is an international center for research, consultancy, and certification in the field of sustainable construction. BRE-developed standards such as BREEAM are applied worldwide to assess the environmental, social and economic sustainability of buildings. bregroup.com

