TÜV SÜD ensures the safety of hydrogen technologies

TÜV SÜD at World Hydrogen Week 2025

“Tested. Certified. Safe.” Under this motto, TÜV SÜD will present its solutions for safe and compliant hydrogen technologies at World Hydrogen Week 2025. A particular highlight will be the masterclass on risk management, organised by TÜV SÜD and Munich Re. World Hydrogen Week will take place on 8 and 9 October 2025 in Copenhagen (Stand C28).

With comprehensive solutions, TÜV SÜD is making a significant contribution to a safe hydrogen future. The experts at the international provider of testing, inspection and certification services support the rapid and compliant implementation of electrolyzer, PtX, CCUS, and pipeline projects worldwide. These services are complemented by a comprehensive range of training and qualification programs covering the entire hydrogen value chain.

At World Hydrogen Week, TÜV SÜD and Munich Re are jointly hosting a masterclass on the topic of “De-risk your hydrogen projects” for the first time. Dr. Lin Strobio Chen and Dr. Waqas Tanveer from TÜV SÜD and Dr. Katrin Ebner from Munich Re will present strategies for managing technical and financial risks in hydrogen projects. The masterclass is aimed at developers, investors, project sponsors, EPCs, and asset managers. The focus will be on practical approaches to securing projects from planning to operation.

The masterclass will take place on both days of the event, with a total of three sessions. Further information and registration details are available online at
tuvsud.com/en/events-and-webinar-hub/trade-fairs/world-hydrogen-week-2025.

TÜV SÜD's presence will be complemented by two presentations on October 9:
  • Infrastructure readiness: The cornerstone for hydrogen FIDs? Enabling greater interconnection of the global energy system, Dr. Lin Strobio Chen, 10:00–10:40 a.m.
  • Harmonizing project development with certification and reviewing its impact on imports/exports, Thore Lapp, 3:20–3:40 p.m.
Further information on TÜV SÜD's services in the field of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies is available at tuvsud.com/en/topics/hydrogen-solutions.

