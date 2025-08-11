Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1032144

TÜV SÜD AG Westendstraße 199 80686 München, Deutschland http://www.tuvsud.com/de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Dirk Moser-Delarami +49 89 57911592
Logo der Firma TÜV SÜD AG

TÜV SÜD cooperates with Crysp for adaptive plant safety

Digital Twins, real impact

(lifePR) (Leeds, )
TÜV SÜD and Crysp Ltd have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to combine their expertise in digital twin technology. The aim is to work together in the Digital Twin Consortium's „Continuous Property and Asset Risk Management“ testbed, focusing on adaptive safety, compliance and the lifecycle management of assets.

TÜV SÜD Ltd and the British PropTech company Crysp Ltd are committed to advancing the development of digital twin applications in industry. The MoU they have now signed establishes a framework for close collaboration within a leading international testbed for digital twins. The focus will be on the practical development and validation of integrated data structures – known as „digital threads“.

Smart safety strategies throughout the entire plant lifecycle
As part of the collaboration, both partners will contribute their respective technologies and expertise to the Digital Twin Consortium's „Continuous Property and Asset Risk Management“ testbed. TÜV SÜD will use its mCom ONE platform to digitally map regulatory requirements and safety aspects throughout the entire lifecycle of industrial plants. Crysp will contribute its experience in property management and building data integration.

„This partnership strengthens our position in the field of digital twins and demonstrates how regulatory requirements and plant safety can be implemented in an intelligent and adaptive manner,“ says Paul Taylor, Director IEP/PLS at TÜV SÜD.

Outlook: Joint solutions for the market
In addition to their work in the testbed, the partners have agreed to explore joint marketing opportunities for new digital services. These could include commercial offerings leveraging digital twins and real-time data analysis for safety-critical applications, such as industrial asset management and building operations. „Our goal is to make compliance a real-time experience – scalable, secure and intelligent. The partnership with TÜV SÜD brings us a big step closer to this goal,“ emphasises Pete Mills, CEO of Crysp Ltd.

About Crysp
Crysp Ltd is a UK-based safety and built environment company that specialises in digital solutions for property management. Its platform makes it easy to collect, organise and analyse building data, with the aim of improving compliance, safety and operational efficiency. https://www.crysp.co.uk/

Website Promotion

Website Promotion

TÜV SÜD AG

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. Around 30,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2025, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.