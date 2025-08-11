TÜV SÜD cooperates with Crysp for adaptive plant safety
Digital Twins, real impact
TÜV SÜD Ltd and the British PropTech company Crysp Ltd are committed to advancing the development of digital twin applications in industry. The MoU they have now signed establishes a framework for close collaboration within a leading international testbed for digital twins. The focus will be on the practical development and validation of integrated data structures – known as „digital threads“.
Smart safety strategies throughout the entire plant lifecycle
As part of the collaboration, both partners will contribute their respective technologies and expertise to the Digital Twin Consortium's „Continuous Property and Asset Risk Management“ testbed. TÜV SÜD will use its mCom ONE platform to digitally map regulatory requirements and safety aspects throughout the entire lifecycle of industrial plants. Crysp will contribute its experience in property management and building data integration.
„This partnership strengthens our position in the field of digital twins and demonstrates how regulatory requirements and plant safety can be implemented in an intelligent and adaptive manner,“ says Paul Taylor, Director IEP/PLS at TÜV SÜD.
Outlook: Joint solutions for the market
In addition to their work in the testbed, the partners have agreed to explore joint marketing opportunities for new digital services. These could include commercial offerings leveraging digital twins and real-time data analysis for safety-critical applications, such as industrial asset management and building operations. „Our goal is to make compliance a real-time experience – scalable, secure and intelligent. The partnership with TÜV SÜD brings us a big step closer to this goal,“ emphasises Pete Mills, CEO of Crysp Ltd.
About Crysp
Crysp Ltd is a UK-based safety and built environment company that specialises in digital solutions for property management. Its platform makes it easy to collect, organise and analyse building data, with the aim of improving compliance, safety and operational efficiency. https://www.crysp.co.uk/