TÜV SÜD at the Spielwarenmesse in Nuremberg

The toy industry is facing growing regulatory requirements and increasing expectations from retailers, platforms and consumers. The new Toy Safety Regulation (EU) 2025/2509, which will come into force at the beginning of 2026 and apply from 2030, will significantly tighten requirements for chemical safety, market surveillance and transparency in particular. New requirements for chemical management, labelling and traceability, as well as the growing significance of digital and connected toys, are making things much more complicated for manufacturers and importers. TÜV SÜD supports companies throughout the entire product life cycle – from development and market approval to ongoing market surveillance.The focus of the trade fair presentation is on testing and certification services for classic toys as well as smart and connected toys. These include safety-related tests in accordance with international standards and regulations such as EN 71, ASTM F963 and ISO standards, mechanical and physical tests, chemical analyses, and electrical and functional safety tests. TÜV SÜD tests and certifies children's bicycles, balance bikes, wooden toys, dolls, puzzles, children's games, outdoor play equipment and electric toys, to name a few. In addition to chemical testing, TÜV SÜD also offers flammability, usability and endurance tests. Artwork checks, the evaluation of safety-related product information and preparation for the digital product passport are also becoming increasingly important in light of the new regulations.Another area of focus is supporting global market access. TÜV SÜD helps manufacturers and importers to meet country-specific requirements and certification systems, for example in Europe, North America, Japan, China and the Gulf States. This includes conformity assessments and certifications for market access in the GCC states, as well as the use of recognised TÜV SÜD test and certification marks for toys. These are recognised worldwide as symbols of safety and quality. As part of voluntary testing programmes, TÜV SÜD also develops specific test marks covering electrical, mechanical and chemical safety. These help manufacturers to clearly differentiate their products.As digital functions in toys are becoming increasingly important, so too are cyber security, data protection and functional reliability. TÜV SÜD holistically tests smart and connected toys – from chemical, mechanical and electrical safety, to radio and EMC testing, to assessments of IT security, data protection, and age-appropriate content. TÜV SÜD also takes into account the growing regulatory requirements for protecting children's personal data and for the secure design of digital functions.Another key issue is chemical management in the supply chain. TÜV SÜD supports the systematic identification of chemical risks, the efficient design of testing programmes and the creation of transparency along the entire value chain with the help of data-based solutions such as the Chemical Data Management System (CDMS). Against the backdrop of the new EU Toy Safety Regulation and stricter substance restrictions – for example, for endocrine disruptors, skin allergens and PFAS – structured, risk-based chemical management is becoming increasingly important. The aim is to reliably comply with legal requirements, minimise risks and optimise the time and costs required for testing.TÜV SÜD's range of services extends far beyond traditional toys. It also tests products for children and babies, as well as stationery and playgrounds. This includes assessing not only equipment such as swings, but also ground conditions and safety distances.TÜV SÜD also offers targeted support for online trade. As a testing service provider recognised by major marketplaces, TÜV SÜD enables accelerated and simplified compliance processes. Test results can be transmitted directly to the platforms. This will be especially beneficial in the context of the future digital product passport, facilitating cooperation with market surveillance authorities and online platforms while creating additional transparency along the supply chain. This reduces administrative effort, shortens time-to-market, and minimises the risk of listing bans or recalls.At trade fairs, TÜV SÜD demonstrates how product safety, regulatory compliance and efficient market access strategies can be combined. “The requirements for toys are increasing worldwide, in terms of regulations and transparency, digital security, and consumer confidence. Our aim is to provide companies with comprehensive support and simplify processes – from product conception to market access,” says Claudia Herzog, TÜV SÜD's Vice President of Global Retail.By attending the Nuremberg Toy Fair, TÜV SÜD is emphasising the strategic importance of the toy and children's products industry. The company offers manufacturers, brand owners and retailers a central point of contact for exchanging information on current regulatory developments, new testing requirements and integrated solutions for ensuring that toys and children's products are safe, compliant and sustainable.Further information: