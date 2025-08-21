TÜV SÜD at Gastech 2025

TÜV SÜD will present its comprehensive portfolio of services for a safe, scalable and sustainable transformation of the energy industry at the Gastech Exhibition 2025 (9–12 September 2025, Fiera Milano). The focus will be on solutions for plant safety, the hydrogen economy, power-to-X applications, energy infrastructures and CO₂ capture and storage.

Under the motto „Powering clean energy safely“, TÜV SÜD shows how companies along the entire value chain of the energy transition benefit from independent expertise – from planning and operation to decommissioning of plants. „Safe and compliant solutions are the key to the global scaling of new energy sources,“ says Karlheinz Russ, Business Unit Manager Plant Safety Division Industry and Infrastructure at TÜV SÜD. „With our technical and regulatory expertise, we support industry, operators and investors in making the complexity of the transformation manageable.“



In focus: hydrogen, power-to-X, CCUS

TÜV SÜD's trade fair highlights include services for the testing and certification of:

• Hydrogen infrastructure: from electrolysis, transport, storage and feed-in to use in industry, mobility or buildings.

• Power-to-X projects: including certification of green and low-carbon hydrogen molecules based on international standards such as CertifHy or national requirements.

• Energy storage systems (ESS): assessment of safety, efficiency and service life – even under extreme conditions.

• LNG terminals and pipelines: support with approval, design, material testing, inspections and commissioning.

• CCUS technologies: carbon capture, utilisation and storage – from feasibility studies and approval management to monitoring storage sites.



TÜV SÜD brings its knowledge of global markets, regulations and technical leadership to every project – supported by an international network and its own testing facilities.

Even complex multi-stakeholder projects benefit from the company's role as a trusted third party.



Plant and operational safety as a prerequisite for scaling

Plant safety is a key element of the energy transition. TÜV SÜD supports companies worldwide in systematically identifying and minimising risks in energy and process engineering plants. The spectrum ranges from hazard and operability studies (HAZOP) and safety integrity level (SIL) assessments to explosion protection concepts and digital safety analyses based on operating data.



Plant safety is becoming increasingly important, particularly in the field of hydrogen technologies – for example, in questions relating to material compatibility, safety-oriented control systems or storage under high pressure. „In addition to innovation, a sustainable transformation also requires confidence in the safety of new technologies – this is precisely where we make a key contribution,“ says Karlheinz Russ.



Trust through independence

Whether conformity assessment, product safety or international approval: TÜV SÜD's independent testing services create trust among investors, authorities and end customers. In addition to technical reports, the company also offers support with risk analyses, approval procedures and the development of safety concepts – for example, based on the three-stage explosion protection approach. This is complemented by digital services, such as plant condition monitoring and predictive maintenance.



Invitation to dialogue in Milan

Visitors to Gastech 2025 are invited to visit the TÜV SÜD stand to find out about current projects and regulatory developments. Experts from various specialist areas will be available for discussions, including on international challenges and opportunities relating to sector coupling, digitalisation, infrastructure transformation and sustainable energy certification.



About the Gastech Exhibition:

The Gastech Exhibition & Conference is one of the world's leading trade shows for energy, especially gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate protection technologies and low-carbon solutions. It is currently taking place from 9 to 12 September 2025 in Milan (Fiera Milano) and brings together more than 750 exhibitors and around 40,000 trade visitors from over 100 countries. The exhibition sees itself as a central platform for global dialogue on a secure, affordable and sustainable energy future.

