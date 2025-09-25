TÜV SÜD at Expo Real
TÜV SÜD provides the neutral basis for decision-making about sustainable real estate and secure investments
The increasing risks and requirements resulting from regulatory sustainability specifications are fundamentally changing the real estate industry. Due to the complexity of the specifications and the multitude of criteria, market participants should take a close look at existing and future requirements at national and international level. TÜV SÜD offers comprehensive services covering the entire life cycle of real estate.
Preserving value through “Manage to ESG”
TÜV SÜD supports market participants in determining ESG status and defining decarbonization measures. During an on-site inspection, the building structure and technical equipment of a property are recorded and evaluated. The results are used for simulations and calculations that enable detailed assessments. The TÜV SÜD dashboard provides an overview of all information.
ESG risks are minimized through sustainability assessments based on recognized certification standards such as BREEAM, DGNB, BNB, or LEED, as well as national legislation or European frameworks such as the EPBD and the EU taxonomy. As the national system representative of BRE, TÜV SÜD is responsible for adapting BREEAM systems, training BREEAM experts, and issuing BREEAM certificates in the DACH region. TÜV SÜD and BRE recently announced the extension of their strategic partnership for sustainability in the real estate sector. With the acquisition of Sustainable Investment Group (SIG) and Green Building Education Systems (GBES) in the US in May 2024, the company has also gained a leading position in the certification and training of global sustainability systems.
Securing investments in the planning and construction phase
To effectively secure investments and minimize risks as early as the design and construction phase, TÜV SÜD offers a special service for banks and investors in the form of Construction Monitoring. Continuous monitoring enables timely identification of scheduling and economic risks as well as potential budget overruns and construction delays, allowing targeted countermeasures to be taken. Through a systematic and independent control process and structured reports throughout the entire construction phase, the experts create a reliable basis for decision-making and thereby contribute to protecting against cost explosions and loan defaults.
Managing assets and portfolios efficiently
The Common Data Environment (CDE) is considered the foundation of digital transformation in the real estate sector. A central data environment enables real estate projects to be managed consistently and transparently from planning and construction through to operation. TÜV SÜD provides comprehensive and system-neutral advice on CDE, CAFM, and the use of AI and digital twins – for efficient and sustainable real estate management.
During the transition from the construction to the operational phase and throughout the operational phase, TÜV SÜD can also use its Technical Monitoring services to ensure the correct performance of technical building equipment. Inspections before commissioning or during the operational phase can reveal potential malfunctions and optimization potential in technical supply systems and components – with savings potential of up to 30 percent for individual systems.
In the operational phase of buildings, TÜV SÜD positions itself as a strong partner in property management with extensive digital expertise. Property management is supplemented, as required, by a strong foundation in the disciplines of facility management consulting and extensive technical and sustainability expertise – whether in day-to-day real estate management or in transactions.
Further information on TÜV SÜD's services in the real estate sector is also available online at tuvsud.com/real-estate/real-estate.