TÜV SÜD accredited for EU Battery Regulation (EU) 2023/1542
Strengthening market access for batteries in Europe
Uniform set of rules for the entire battery life cycle
The EU Battery Regulation is a central component of the European sustainability and industrial strategy. It replaces the previous Battery Directive and, for the first time, establishes a uniform set of directly applicable rules for all types of batteries, including portable, industrial, and traction batteries for electric vehicles. It regulates traditional safety and performance requirements and introduces new, far-reaching obligations. These include carbon footprints, minimum proportions of recycled materials, due diligence obligations in the supply chain, battery durability and reparability, and transparency requirements such as the digital battery passport. For the first time, the regulation considers the manufacture, use, and end-of-life stages of batteries as a coherent system, making sustainability, transparency, and recyclability verifiable regulatory requirements.
Key role in implementing the EU Battery Regulation
With this accreditation, TÜV SÜD has laid the foundation for playing a key role in the practical implementation of these requirements. The accreditation confirms TÜV SÜD's technical competence, organisational independence and technical equipment. TÜV SÜD is thus well on its way to being recognised as a Notified Body for the EU Battery Regulation (EU) 2023/1542.
Classification from TÜV SÜD's perspective
“The EU Battery Regulation marks a fundamental change in the regulatory approach to batteries. For the first time, sustainability, safety and transparency are being brought together in a binding manner throughout the entire life cycle,” explains Benjamin Sommer, Business Development Manager Circular Economy at TÜV SÜD. The accreditation is therefore much more than a formal step: ”It certifies our competence to assess these complex requirements.”
Technical and data-related expertise as a success factor
TÜV SÜD brings its many years of experience in battery, electromobility and sustainability assessment to this task. Its service portfolio includes safety and performance testing, conformity assessments in accordance with European harmonisation legislation, and the verification of complex, globally collected sustainability data along the entire supply chain.
Contribution to a sustainable European battery market
With its accreditation for the EU Battery Regulation, TÜV SÜD is emphasising its commitment to playing a leading role in shaping a safe, sustainable and future-proof European battery market. The company aims to actively promote transparency, testability and trust as new industry benchmarks.
Further information:
• EU Battery Regulation
• DANAK: 01-7035 Certification of products: EMC, RED, MED, MD, PPE, EUBR