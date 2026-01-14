TÜV SÜD CEO Ishan Palit joined business delegation accompanying German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz

TÜV SÜD AG CEO Ishan Palit has concluded his participation in the German business delegation accompanying Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz on his visit to the Republic of India from 11–13 January 2026. As the Chancellor’s first international trip to India, the visit sent a strong diplomatic and economic signal, highlighting the growing importance of the country as a strategic partner for Germany and Europe.



The visit reinforced the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, building on the strong momentum of political and economic cooperation between the two countries. For TÜV SÜD, the visit also emphasised the Group's long-standing and strategically important relationship with India, a market that has been integral to its global development for over three decades.



Focus on political dialogue and economic cooperation

The delegation brought together political leaders and selected industry representatives with the aim of deepening economic cooperation and fostering trusted partnerships in areas such as infrastructure, industrial safety, sustainability, and emerging technologies. TÜV SÜD’s involvement highlighted the importance of impartial expertise in establishing the trust and technical certainty required for innovation, investment, and long-term technological progress.



The India-Germany CEO Forum provided an important platform for aligning industrial priorities and discussing future-oriented cooperation between businesses and policymakers.



TÜV SÜD engaged in discussions focused on strengthening regulatory dialogue, advancing the joint development of standards, and supporting greater alignment between Indian and international regulatory frameworks. Particular attention was given to sectors that are expected to play a decisive role in future growth, such as sustainable infrastructure, digitalisation, healthcare technologies, and emerging industrial technologies. These exchanges provided valuable signals for how independent third-party expertise can support safe scaling, enable access to international markets, and ensure long-term investment security.



Long-standing presence and concrete projects in key industries

With more than 30 years of presence in India, TÜV SÜD has established itself as a trusted independent partner in safety-critical industries. Today, India represents one of TÜV SÜD’s most important growth markets worldwide, combining rapid industrialisation, technological innovation, and increasing regulatory maturity. Current projects include the independent safety assessment of Indian Railways’ first hydrogen-powered train, providing international testing and certification support for a dedicated high-speed rail test track in Rajasthan, delivering nationwide electrical safety training delivered via a mobile high-voltage training center, and operating India’s first specialized testing laboratory for medical devices. TÜV SÜD also supports major industrial certification schemes and large-scale events, particularly in the automotive and manufacturing sectors.



In the field of sustainable energy and infrastructure, TÜV SÜD supports renewable energy projects implemented by Indian partners within Indo-German cooperation frameworks, contributing to major investment programmes focused on sustainable development. The company is also an active member of the Investment Forum for Renewable Energy Worldwide, providing consultancy services for key urban infrastructure projects, including power supply systems for Ahmedabad Metro Phase 1 and the Bangalore Metro Phase 2 extension. These activities reflect TÜV SÜD’s contribution to enabling innovation while ensuring quality, safety, and sustainability throughout complex value chains.



Outlook: Deepening the partnership and personal commitment

Beyond existing projects, TÜV SÜD views the high-level discussions in India as an important step towards future collaboration. The exchange with political and industrial stakeholders is expected to open new pathways for cooperation in areas such as standardisation, regulatory alignment, and institutional dialogue. This is particularly true of fields including sustainable infrastructure, digital technologies, healthcare innovation, and green energy solutions. This approach reflects TÜV SÜD’s mission to combine technological progress with robust safety concepts and internationally recognised quality standards to support sustainable economic growth in dynamic markets.



Meanwhile, TÜV SÜD continues to strengthen its local presence in India by collaborating with partners, authorities, and institutions, as well as through training and capacity-building initiatives. By investing in local expertise and supporting skills development, TÜV SÜD contributes to building long-term capabilities that will support industrial growth and regulatory maturity in the Indian market.



The visit also carried personal significance for TÜV SÜD CEO Ishan Palit. Born and raised in Mumbai, Palit founded TÜV SÜD India in 1994 and has played a decisive role in the Group’s expansion across Asia. His deep understanding of the Indian market continues to support TÜV SÜD’s long-term engagement in the region: “Participating in this delegation was both a personal honor and a strategic milestone for TÜV SÜD. India’s pace of innovation and economic growth will significantly shape global markets in the years to come. Our ambition is to collaborate with partners and policymakers to ensure that this progress is underpinned by safety, trust and global acceptance.”



TÜV SÜD will continue to support governments and industry partners worldwide in developing robust regulatory frameworks and safety standards that enable innovation while protecting people, assets, and the environment, building on its long-standing global presence.

