Patrick Vollmer to Assume Chairman of the Board of Management Role

New Leadership at TÜV SÜD AG

The Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG has appointed Patrick Vollmer as the new Chairman of the Board of Management of TÜV SÜD AG, effective 2 February 2026. He will lead the company forward, joining Ishan Palit (COO) and Sabine Nitzsche (CFO) on the Board of Management.

TÜV SÜD is among the leading international testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) companies. Around 30,000 employees in about 50 countries work to improve technology, systems, and expertise. They play a significant part in ensuring the safety, sustainability and reliability of innovations such as autonomous driving, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence.

“Patrick Vollmer brings extensive international experience in industrial and service sectors, as well as a deep understanding of how to grow a service business in the age of digitalisation and artificial intelligence,” says Frank Hyldmar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG. “With his strategic perspective and collaborative leadership approach, he is well equipped to further reinforce TÜV SÜD’s position as a trusted partner for technology, safety, and sustainability.”

The new Chairman of the Board of Management values TÜV SÜD’s strong heritage as a company that has consistently combined technological progress with public trust. Drawing on his long-standing experience in industries closely connected to TÜV SÜD’s business, he aims to build on this foundation and further position the organisation as a driving force for safe and sustainable innovation.

“Leading TÜV SÜD is both an honour and a great responsibility,” says Patrick Vollmer. “For many years, I have recognised TÜV SÜD’s commitment to combining technological excellence with a strong sense of purpose and integrity. The company's commitment to quality and safety has deep roots. I look forward to working with the Board of Management and our colleagues worldwide to continue the company’s success story and shape the next chapters.”

Before joining TÜV SÜD, Patrick Vollmer held several senior leadership positions at Accenture, where he was responsible for industrial and service clients across multiple international markets. Since 2024, he has led Accenture’s global Industrials business where he was shaping and executing Accenture's global industry strategy for Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Aerospace & Defence as well as Transport & Logistics clients. In this role he was also defining Accenture's industry talent and capabilities strategy. Between 2021 and 2024, he headed the company’s Products business unit in Germany, Switzerland and Austria where he focused on helping industrial, life sciences and consumer goods companies to transform their business and reinvent products through digitalisation, AI and new business models. From 2015 to 2021, he was responsible for the Industrial equipment sector, which included clients from the automotive, industrial equipment, infrastructure and TIC industries.

Earlier in his career, Patrick Vollmer founded and managed a consulting company, gaining valuable entrepreneurial experience in corporate transformation and growth. He began his professional journey in his family’s industrial business before joining Accenture in 1997.

Patrick Vollmer holds an MBA in Business and Economics from the University of Hohenheim.

TÜV SÜD AG

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. Around 30,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

