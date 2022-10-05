Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 918898

TÜV SÜD AG Westendstraße 199 80686 München, Deutschland http://www.tuvsud.com/de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Dr. Thomas Oberst +49 89 57912372
Logo der Firma TÜV SÜD AG

Let’s Talk Hydrogen

TÜV SÜD at the World Hydrogen Congress

(lifePR) (München, )
“Let’s Talk Hydrogen” is TÜV SÜD’s theme at the World Hydrogen Congress, to take place in Rotterdam between 11 and 13 October 2022. In executive talks at the Media Centre, hydrogen experts from TÜV SÜD and other companies will engage in strategy-level discussions, exchanging ideas and experience on the latest trends and drivers in this field. All talks will be videoed and made available on the WHC and TÜV SÜD social media channels.

As an energy carrier, hydrogen – particularly green hydrogen, produced using energy from renewable sources – offers significant potential for advancing decarbonisation across many sectors and industries, thereby protecting our climate. But what are the economic, technological and ecological aspects that need to be considered along the way to an effective hydrogen economy in Germany, Europe and worldwide? What is needed to ensure safety when handling hydrogen and the associated hydrogen infrastructure? And what knowledge and skills do the various market players need in the new setting of a hydrogen economy?

These and many other questions will be addressed on the “TÜV SÜD Couch” at the World Hydrogen Congress in Rotterdam. Reiner Block, CEO Division Industry Service, Thore Lapp, Business Unit Manager Green Energy & Sustainability and Dr Thomas Weiß, Vice President Hydrogen, PtX and Storage, are the hosts for this series of interesting conversations and discussions on hydrogen in an informal atmosphere. Last year’s participants in TÜV SÜD’s Hydrogen Talks included decision-makers and hydrogen leaders from high-calibre international companies such as BASF, ENGIE, Total and Worley. And this year’s conference will once again bring together interesting panelists and fascinating talks.

If you are interested in participating in TÜV SÜD’s Hydrogen Talks, please send an email to Linda Lutz at TÜV SÜD, email: linda.lutz@tuvsud.com.

Anlagen

Website Promotion

Website Promotion

TÜV SÜD AG

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. www.tuvsud.com

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2022, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.