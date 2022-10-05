Let’s Talk Hydrogen
As an energy carrier, hydrogen – particularly green hydrogen, produced using energy from renewable sources – offers significant potential for advancing decarbonisation across many sectors and industries, thereby protecting our climate. But what are the economic, technological and ecological aspects that need to be considered along the way to an effective hydrogen economy in Germany, Europe and worldwide? What is needed to ensure safety when handling hydrogen and the associated hydrogen infrastructure? And what knowledge and skills do the various market players need in the new setting of a hydrogen economy?
These and many other questions will be addressed on the “TÜV SÜD Couch” at the World Hydrogen Congress in Rotterdam. Reiner Block, CEO Division Industry Service, Thore Lapp, Business Unit Manager Green Energy & Sustainability and Dr Thomas Weiß, Vice President Hydrogen, PtX and Storage, are the hosts for this series of interesting conversations and discussions on hydrogen in an informal atmosphere. Last year’s participants in TÜV SÜD’s Hydrogen Talks included decision-makers and hydrogen leaders from high-calibre international companies such as BASF, ENGIE, Total and Worley. And this year’s conference will once again bring together interesting panelists and fascinating talks.
If you are interested in participating in TÜV SÜD’s Hydrogen Talks, please send an email to Linda Lutz at TÜV SÜD, email: linda.lutz@tuvsud.com.