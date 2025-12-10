Independent Third Party Lift Inspections tailored for India
TÜV SÜD achieved NABCB Accreditation for lift inspections
“The accreditation by the NABCB reinforces our commitment to advancing lift safety and reliability across India’s rapidly growing infrastructure sector,” says Sumit Singhal, Senior Vice President, TÜV SÜD South Asia. “IS 17900 compliance is not just a legal requirement – it’s a commitment to safety and trust.”
Replacing the outdated and withdrawn IS 14665 and related IS standards, the new IS 17900 standards introduce advanced safety requirements including Unintended Car Movement Protection (UCMP) and Ascending Car Overspeed Protection (ACOP), emergency lighting backup for at least one-hour, mandatory type-test certification for all critical safety components and many others. These measures aim to enhance passenger safety, reduce accident risks, and ensure long-term reliability for both new and modernized installations.
IS 17900 series of standards become mandatory
From 22 December 2025, compliance with IS 17900 standards becomes mandatory for all new lift installations, safety components, and major modernizations, through the National Building Code, which requires compliance with the applicable IS standards. The deadline set by BIS affects developers, installers, facility managers, RWA, metro/airport authorities, CPWD/PWD and Smart City project or commercial project owner. Non-compliance can lead to severe consequences, including penalties, rejected occupancy certificates, and invalidated insurance coverage.
“We can offer comprehensive expert support and impartial third-party lift inspections to ensure full compliance with IS 17900 inspection relevant standards,” emphasizes Anoop N, Manager, TÜV SÜD South Asia.
Tailored to Indian regulatory needs, the comprehensive TÜV SÜD solutions include comprehensive inspection of lifts for OEMs, installers, developers, facility managers and modernization support for operators of aged lifts under IS 17900 Part 11 and assistance with technical documentation and regulators clarifications.
Global expertise and local presence
Founded in 1866, TÜV SÜD is a leading technical service provider with around 30.000 employees across 1,000 locations worldwide. In India, TÜV SÜD supports industries with certification, testing, and inspection services that drive safety, reliability, and sustainability. With NABCB accreditation, TÜV SÜD offers impartial, third-party certification and inspection services for lifts and safety components tailored to Indian regulatory needs.
“Our global expertise combined with local presence ensures that stakeholders meet deadlines without compromising quality”, says Sumit Singhal. “We are proud to support India’s infrastructure growth by enabling highest safety standards from new installations in Smart Cities to modernization of aged lifts in hospitals, hotels, and housing societies.”
Further information on TÜV SÜD's inspection and certification of lifts and safety components at tuvsud.com/en-in/landing/asmea/is-17900-certification-inspection.