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TÜV SÜD Customer Engagement and People GmbH Westendstraße 199 80686 München, Deutschland http://www.tuvsud.com/de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Dr. Thomas Oberst +49 89 57912372
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Global Partner for the Expansion of Renewable Energy and the Development of Hybrid Power Plants

TÜV SÜD at WindEurope 2026

(lifePR) (Munich / Madrid, )
As a global partner for the safety and economic viability of renewable energy, TÜV SÜD will be exhibiting at WindEurope, which takes place in Madrid from April 21 to 23, 2026. With a global network, the testing, inspection and certification service provider supports the energy industry in the further expansion and integration of wind energy, photovoltaics, and battery storage systems. This year, there is a special focus on hybrid parks. (Hall 10, Booth H60)

By intelligently combining wind and solar power plants with battery energy storage systems (BESS), hybrid parks make it possible to ensure a more continuous power supply thanks to the different generation profiles and additional storage capacity, thereby also reducing the load on transmission and distribution grids. Another advantage of hybrid parks is that they optimize the use of existing grid connections and grid capacities through a shared connection point, thereby reducing the need for further grid expansion.

The expansion of renewable energy is a global challenge. With a worldwide network of 1,000 locations in 50 countries and in-depth knowledge of international and national regulations, TÜV SÜD is ideally positioned to support planners, developers, and operators in the implementation of renewable energy projects. In addition, the experienced experts provide buyers, sellers, and investors of wind farms, photovoltaic systems, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and hybrid parks with a solid foundation for sustainable investment decisions through Technical Due Diligence (TDD), feasibility studies, and assessments of technical requirements.

One-stop solutions for the entire energy sector
TÜV SÜD has extensive knowledge and experience with renewable energy plants. In the onshore wind energy sector, wind assessments, wind potential and site analyses, type certifications and tests, certificates, and structural stability assessments form the basis for the planning and construction of new plants and wind farms. In offshore wind energy, the services range from project certifications according to international standards, testing in accordance with European regulations, and support in areas such as grid compatibility, supplier management, and risk-oriented maintenance (ROI), to acting as an owner’s engineer for offshore substations.

TÜV SÜD offers inspections to ensure the compliant installation and safe operation of photovoltaic systems and battery energy storage systems (BESS). These services include inspections during the planning and construction phases, reviews of design documents, pre-commissioning inspections, periodic inspections, and support in the preparation of risk assessments and safety concepts. In addition, our experts support investors in their decision-making with Technical Due Diligence (TDD), technical feasibility studies, and TRL assessments.

Further information on these topics is available at tuvsud.com/windenergy and tuvsud.com/en/industries/energy/solar-power/photovoltaic-plant-certification.

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TÜV SÜD Customer Engagement and People GmbH

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. Around 30,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

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Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.