FGW TR10 - Two TÜV SÜD experts approved as first authorised persons
Wind energy
Technical Guideline FGW TR 10 defines methods for determining and assessing the site yield and site quality of wind turbine generators (WTGs) on the basis of operating data. Assessment is performed at intervals of five, ten and 15 years in accordance with the German Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) of 2017. Calculation of site quality is based on the operating conditions and/or status codes of a WTG. FGW TR 10 defines five categories to which the status codes must be assigned.
This assignment of status codes has significant impact on the remuneration for a WTG under EEG 2017 and EEG 2021. Given this, FGW TR 10 requires manufacturers to obtain validation of their status code lists from an authorised person. To support the assessment and accreditation of authorised persons, the FGW established the FGW Advisory Board EEG Categorisation. On 20 May 2021, this Advisory Board returned a positive decision on the first two applications for certification, thus authorising Henri Avila (right) and Roman Friedl from TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH to validate WTG status code lists and issue certificates of conformity.
"We are delighted to be the first two authorised persons approved by FGW", says Henri Avila. "This now enables us to support managers even more effectively in meeting the EEG requirements", adds Roman Friedl. The two TÜV SÜD experts are convinced that their successful approval as authorised persons reflects the company's extensive experience in the field of wind power and the in-depth expertise of the individual employees in this field.
Further information in German language and the list of authorised persons can be found on the FGW website: https://wind-fgw.de/....
Further information about the services of TÜV SÜD for manufacturers and managers of WTGs and wind farms and for investors and insurers is available at https://www.tuvsud.com/....
