Dr Céline Bilolo appointed TÜV SÜD's new Chief Sustainability Officer

Dr Céline Bilolo took up the newly created position of Chief Sustainability Officer at TÜV SÜD AG on 1st January 2024. She will steer and control sustainability management at the global testing, inspection and certification (TIC) company and continually improve the sustainability of TÜV SÜD’s operational services worldwide. Working from TÜV SÜD’s headquarters in Munich, Dr Bilolo will promptly start to build her own team.

As a former industry management consultant and investment manager, Dr Bilolo brings long-standing experience in the establishment of sustainability organisations and management of all types of sustainability projects to her new position. In the course of these activities, she supported companies of different sizes and public institutions in regulation projects and also gained experience at international level. In her last position, Dr Bilolo managed investments in social enterprises in sub-Saharan Africa for the impact investment fund of a global pharmaceutical company. Dr Bilolo studied business administration majoring in finance at Augsburg University and the University of Dayton (USA). She completed her doctorate on “Legitimacy, Public Value & Capital Allocation” with honours at the University of St Gallen and the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford.

“We are very happy to welcome Dr Céline Bilolo to our company”, says Dr Johannes Bussmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of TÜV SÜD AG. “At TÜV SÜD, we seek to bring talented female managers into responsible leadership positions. Her comprehensive experience in the industry and her long-standing activities in sustainability management make Dr Bilolo the ideal candidate to drive and future-proof our strategy and our ambitions in this important area.”

TÜV SÜD is a global TIC company with approximately 26,000 staff at over 1,000 locations. In the area of sustainability, TÜV SÜD ranks among the best-in-class companies in the TIC industry. Find out more about TÜV SÜD’s sustainability activities at: https://www.tuvsud.com/en/themes/corporate-sustainability

TÜV SÜD AG

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 26,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

