AI Act Risk Navigator for artificial intelligence at TÜV SÜD

This free tool helps to classify AI

The AI Act Risk Navigator is a free online tool available at tuv-sud.risk-navigator.ai for classifying the risk levels of AI systems and models. With the European AI Act coming into force on August 1, 2024, companies must take a risk-based approach to comply with legal requirements for AI applications. The AI Act Risk Navigator helps classify AI systems into the risk classes defined in the EU AI Act and provides companies with transparency about the applicable requirements. The tool was developed by TÜV AI.Lab, a joint venture of the TÜV companies.

Help with classifying AI applications according to the EU AI Act

The AI Act Risk Navigator translates down the legal basis into a series of user-friendly multiple-choice questions. References to the underlying legal text and further detailed information help you understand the questions. The AI Act Risk Navigator aims to map the regulatory basis of the EU AI Act with a high degree of legal accuracy while remaining accessible to user groups without extensive legal expertise. The classification tool helps companies understand whether and how they are affected by the AI Regulation, but it does not replace a legal evaluation.

AI risk categories with different requirements

Companies that develop or deploy AI systems will soon be required toconsider the legal obligations under the EU AI Act. These will take effect gradually over the coming months. For example, Ai systems considered to pose an unacceptable risk have been banned since February 2025.

Transparency, security, and monitoring

High-risk systems – such as those used in the medical sector, critical infrastructure, or human resources – will be subject to strict requirements in the future and must meet comprehensive obligations for transparency, security, and oversight. Non-compliance may result in fines of up to 15 million Euro or up to 3 percent of global annual revenue. Systems with limited risk, such as chatbots, must meet transparency obligations, while systems with minimal risk, such as simple games, do not trigger sepcifitc requirements. The risk-based classification is designed to ensure that AI is used in a safe and trustworthy manner – without stifling the innovative power of the technology.

TÜV SÜD and AI

TÜV SÜD has been working on and with artificial intelligence for many years. From the early idea of autonomous vehicles to the first approvals, TÜV SÜD has been involved in the entire processes. In 2020, TÜV SÜD experts developed an quality framework for AI that combines legal requirements worldwide with quality criteria. In addition to training programs on AI, the service provider also offers quality and risk assessments as well as certifications in accordance with international standards such as ISO 42001 and the IEEE CertifAIEdTM program – the world's first certification framework for evaluating ethical aspects of AI systems. For more information about TÜV SÜD's AI offerings, visit tuvsud.com/ai or send an email to ai@tuvsud.com.

TÜV AI.Lab – Catalyst for safe AI applications

TÜV AI.Lab was founded in October 2023 as an independent joint venture by the TÜV companies TÜV SÜD, TÜV Rheinland, TÜV NORD, TÜV Hessen, and TÜV Thüringen. The TÜV AI.Lab aims to translate the regulatory requirements for AI into practice and make Europe a hotspot for safe and trustworthy AI. To this end, it develops quantifiable conformity criteria and suitable testing methods for AI. The AI.Lab also actively supports the development of standards and norms for AI systems. tuev-lab.ai (only in German) and tuev-risk-navigator.ai/

TÜV SÜD AG

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. Around 30,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

