Natural Energy, Detox, Immunity boost and Relaxation – tropextrakt, in partnership with Duas Rodas, presents functional chewing gums at Vitafoods 2022

tropextrakt GmbH

tropextrakt GmbH, based in Frankfurt, has specialized in the import and distribution of exotic fruit and niche products since 2002. The company now supplies 29 European countries. The primary customers for the raw materials include the beverage industry, but also dairy processing companies, the confectionery industry and manufacturers of dietary supplements. In addition, tropextrakt GmbH develops new beverage and food creations - at the request of customers or based on its own ideas.

alles anzeigen