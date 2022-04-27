Natural Energy, Detox, Immunity boost and Relaxation – tropextrakt, in partnership with Duas Rodas, presents functional chewing gums at Vitafoods 2022

Natural Energy, Detox, Immunity boost and Relaxation – tropextrakt, in partnership with Duas Rodas, presents functional chewing gums at Vitafoods 2022Frankfurt am Main, )
The future of gum: trends to innovate in the category
Answering to the consumer’s demands, Duas Rodas developed a new concept for chewing gums. With exotic flavours and functional properties, the product aims to meet different day-to-day needs. Among the suggested offers is the Relaxation gum, with Chamomile, Valerian, and Passionfruit extracts, combining calming agents with a yellow fruity taste. The Immunity variety can have Acerola, Camu-Camu and Orange, while the Energy gum can combine the powers and tastes of Guarana, Cola Nut, Mate, Mint and Lemon. The Detox function is also possible with extracts of Mate, Hibiscus, and Ginger with a fresh touch of Pineapple.
The physical motion of chewing gum can provide relaxation, focus, and clarity. Market research stated that 46% of the population in France and Italy and more than 30% in Germany and Poland use the product to alleviate stress. Further, 80% of Italian gum chewers would be interested in gum with added vitamins or minerals, while 68% of UK adults would be interested in options with less sugar from their favourite brands.
Due to all benefits brought by the functional ingredients, Duas Rodas and tropextrakt believe in a good opportunity for the sector. The Detox, Immune, Energy, and Relaxation syrups are also suitable for application in coating and topping. The sales representatives of the companies are ready to discuss other ideas and alternatives during the trade fair.
Carrier-free products: attracting consumers by what they already know
Another growing concern among consumers is the ingredients contained in food products. This demand is pushing the industry to recreate their formulations, using items that are more easily recognizable for their positive impacts in health. This search for wellbeing is also increasing the demand for clean label products.
With experience in extraction and drying, Duas Rodas is launching a new portfolio of carrier-free products. To keep up with the market trends and the consumer preferences, the company offers products 100% free from any carriers or trace solvents. They are obtained through extraction (when needed) and further dried by spray or drum dryer processes.
The offer includes Acai, Acerola, Guarana extract and Yerba Mate extract in powder with standardized active components. Banana, Papaya, Orange, Mango, and Cocoa Pulp are also available.
Fair for Life: exotic products with social responsibility
Fair and ethical business practices are in the base of Duas Rodas and tropextrakt’s works, and in their long-term partnership. To reinforce their commitment with sustainability, the Brazilian supplier has now Fair for Life certification for the supply chain of two products: Yerba Mate powder (since 2018) and Acai powder (recognized in 2022).
Attested by Fair for Life, yerba mate and açai powders from Duas Rodas satisfy environmental management goals and fair-trade standards. It also ensures total traceability of the certified raw material, from production by the cooperative of farmers in Brazil to sales all over the world.
“The Fair for Life certification guarantees that all stages of production safeguard human rights, that workers enjoy good and fair working conditions and that small farmers receive a fair price. Fair trade improves the lives of thousands of small farmers and workers, providing the means to support community social projects and empower people,” according to www.fairforlife.org.
tropextrakt & Duas Rodas: 20 years of a successful partnership
The two partner companies have strong presence in the market, having worked together on major deals. Duas Rodas operates with a history of almost 100 years of experience: The Brazilian supplier, founded in 1925 by a German pharmaceutical couple, became the Latin American pioneer in essential oil extraction. Continuous research, development, and investment in all relevant stages of production make Duas Rodas today an international specialist in natural extracts.
tropextrakt represents Duas Rodas products in many countries. For 20 years, the German company is specialized in the import and distribution of exotic products, and support clients in the development of beverages or adjustment of recipes.
tropextrakt & Duas Rodas at Vitafoods 2022
10-12 May | stand B160