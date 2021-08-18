Pressemitteilung BoxID: 861358 (TROIKA GERMANY GmbH)
Whether sport, leisure, or a short getaway: the BUSINESS WEEKENDER has room for everything you could need and ensures that nothing gets out of place.

TROIKA BUSINESS WEEKENDER - Travel bag

Whether sport, leisure, or a short getaway: the BUSINESS WEEKENDER has room for everything you could need and ensures that nothing gets out of place. Main compartment, three pockets, laundry bag, and front pocket with zip, loop for attaching to the trolley: nothing will get lost here. Two carrying handles and a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap provide comfort, side tabs keep the bag's shape when stuffed, and the stepped bottom gives additional stability; capacity about 50 liters, carrying capacity up to 15 kg. Made of polyester in anthracite/black.

Travel bag, main compartment with zip pocket and 3 slit pockets, incl. laundry bag, front pocket with zip, 2 carrying handles, detachable, adjustable shoulder strap, side buckle closures for maintaining form when the bag is completely full, loop for attaching to trolley, offset stand-up bottom part, capacity approx. 50 litres, load capacity up to 15 kg, polyester, Grey
  • The Weekender with its comfort and functionality is ideal for business trips, holidays or weekend excursions
  • Thanks to a capacity of up to 50 litres there is enough space for everything you need. This is ensured by the main compartment, 3 pockets and a front pocket
 
