Whether sport, leisure, or a short getaway: the BUSINESS WEEKENDER has room for everything you could need and ensures that nothing gets out of place.

Travel bag, main compartment with zip pocket and 3 slit pockets, incl. laundry bag, front pocket with zip, 2 carrying handles, detachable, adjustable shoulder strap, side buckle closures for maintaining form when the bag is completely full, loop for attaching to trolley, offset stand-up bottom part, capacity approx. 50 litres, load capacity up to 15 kg, polyester, Grey
- The Weekender with its comfort and functionality is ideal for business trips, holidays or weekend excursions
- Thanks to a capacity of up to 50 litres there is enough space for everything you need. This is ensured by the main compartment, 3 pockets and a front pocket