Whether hot or cold, the main thing is it's mobile!

When business takes a break, people need fuel for the body and soul. Small or large snacks, cold or warm drinks – with the BUSINESS LUNCH COOLER, you always have them with you. The large compartment keeps the cold things cold and the warm things warm, thanks to the high-quality thermal lining and insulated zip closure. The cutlery also comes with it and scores points for sustainability: the knife, fork, spoon and storage box are made of 50 % wheat straw. Spacious 5-litre capacity, anthracite/black, with a sturdy shoulder strap and loop for attaching to a trolley.Insulated bag including cutlery set (knife, fork, spoon, storage box) made of 50% wheat straw / 50% PP, for storing food & drinks, keeps warm / cold for hours, main compartment with insulated zip and thermal inner lining made of high-quality aluminium foil, loop to attach to trolley, removable and adjustable shoulder strap, handle, front pocket with zipper, upper compartment (without insulation function) for cutlery & accessories, capacity approx. 5 litres, load capacity up to 10 kg, aluminium / polyester / polypropylene / wheat straw, Black / Grey