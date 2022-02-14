Whether hot or cold, the main thing is it's mobile!

Insulated bag including cutlery set (knife, fork, spoon, storage box) made of 50% wheat straw / 50% PP, for storing food & drinks, keeps warm / cold for hours, main compartment with insulated zip and thermal inner lining made of high-quality aluminium foil, loop to attach to trolley, removable and adjustable shoulder strap, handle, front pocket with zipper, upper compartment (without insulation function) for cutlery & accessories, capacity approx. 5 litres, load capacity up to 10 kg, aluminium / polyester / polypropylene / wheat straw, Black / Grey
- The LUNCH COOLER is the perfect companion for picnics. The thermal bag keeps food & drinks warm or cold for hours.
- The cutlery set that comes with it is sustainable and dishwasher-safe. With a robust strap on the back of the bag, it can be easily attached to trolleys.