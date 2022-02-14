Kontakt
Whether hot or cold, the main thing is it's mobile!

TROIKA BUSINESS LUNCH COOLER - Isulated bag incl. cutlery set

When business takes a break, people need fuel for the body and soul. Small or large snacks, cold or warm drinks – with the BUSINESS LUNCH COOLER, you always have them with you. The large compartment keeps the cold things cold and the warm things warm, thanks to the high-quality thermal lining and insulated zip closure. The cutlery also comes with it and scores points for sustainability: the knife, fork, spoon and storage box are made of 50 % wheat straw. Spacious 5-litre capacity, anthracite/black, with a sturdy shoulder strap and loop for attaching to a trolley.

Insulated bag including cutlery set (knife, fork, spoon, storage box) made of 50% wheat straw / 50% PP, for storing food & drinks, keeps warm / cold for hours, main compartment with insulated zip and thermal inner lining made of high-quality aluminium foil, loop to attach to trolley, removable and adjustable shoulder strap, handle, front pocket with zipper, upper compartment (without insulation function) for cutlery & accessories, capacity approx. 5 litres, load capacity up to 10 kg, aluminium / polyester / polypropylene / wheat straw, Black / Grey
  • The LUNCH COOLER is the perfect companion for picnics. The thermal bag keeps food & drinks warm or cold for hours.
  • The cutlery set that comes with it is sustainable and dishwasher-safe. With a robust strap on the back of the bag, it can be easily attached to trolleys.
 

TROIKA GERMANY GmbH

TROIKA has been developing gift ideas in Germany and selling them worldwide since 1992.
Our products combine surprising innovations, practical functions and refreshing design. Renowned international designers and design offices and promising newcomers support us with their creativity. In the manufacture of TROIKA products, we focus on sustainability and take responsibility for quality, safety and the environment.

