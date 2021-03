Incredibly practical on every journey: our pannier compression set. Compresses your clothes in the suitcase, so that the space is optimally used

Three parts for different garments: Size L for shirts & trousers, size M for shirts and size S for socks and underwear

When the air between shirts, shirts and lingerie is removed, there's more space left in the suitcase or backpack for other things. The trick: an additional compression zipper reduces the volume to just a third. This saves space and allows for order. Nothing creases, nothing slips, everything is firmly and securely in place. In three practical sizes: L for shirts & pants, M for shirts and S for socks & underwear. Each with mesh window and handle, made of sturdy polyester, black/ anthracite colours.Set of travel compression packing cubes , 3 packing bags with zip closures and additional compression zip closure for packing clothes wrinkle-free in a space-saving, orderly way in suitcase & backpack, 3 sizes: L (shirts & trousers), M (shirts), S (underwear & socks), each with mesh window and handle, polyester, BlackLink to Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vj9TQK7vEM&t=4s