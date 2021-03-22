When the air between shirts, shirts and lingerie is removed...

Set of travel compression packing cubes , 3 packing bags with zip closures and additional compression zip closure for packing clothes wrinkle-free in a space-saving, orderly way in suitcase & backpack, 3 sizes: L (shirts & trousers), M (shirts), S (underwear & socks), each with mesh window and handle, polyester, Black
- Incredibly practical on every journey: our pannier compression set. Compresses your clothes in the suitcase, so that the space is optimally used
- Three parts for different garments: Size L for shirts & trousers, size M for shirts and size S for socks and underwear
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIyoQOzJAlU&t=1s