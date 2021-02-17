Pressemitteilung BoxID: 835409 (TROIKA GERMANY GmbH)
TROIKA GERMANY GmbH
Nisterfeld 11
57629 Müschenbach, de
http://troika.de/
Ansprechpartner
Lena Strobel
+49 (2662) 9511106

Time to relax

TROIKA BUSINESS TRAVEL PILLOW – Neck pillow in compression bag

BBG61GY_2
(lifePR) ( Müschenbach, )
The neck roll redefined: this space-saving pillow is a real stress absorber for the head and neck. Clip on, and the memory foam unrolls in seconds. Whether you're on the bus or train, plane or couch: the BUSINESS TRAVEL PILLOW supports, stabilises and optimally relieves pressure on the head. Permanently dimensionally stable and with a washable cover according to OEKOTEX STANDARD 100.

Neck pillow in compression bag, pillow can be rolled up to save space (with click fastener), Memory Foam: permanently dimensionally stable, retains original neck pillow shape after rolling up, for train, car, plane, sofa, removable/washable cover, stabilises/relieves the neck and shoulder area by providing optimum head support, STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, polyester, Black
  • The memory foam guarantees permanent dimensional stability, even after repeated use and rolling up: the travel pillow does not get out of shape! No matter how tightly you're packed, the neck and shoulder pillow can be taken with you anywhere and anytime thanks to the space-saving roll-up function in a compression bag!
  • Who hasn't experienced shoulder or neck pain on long flights or journeys. Not with the TROIKA travel pillow, which optimally relieves and stabilises these areas of pain! Fits in any hand luggage thanks to the compression pocket. Cushion cover suitable for machine wash.
Design: TROIKA Design Werkstatt

Link to product: https://business.troika.de/catalog/en/-p61639/

Link to Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ku7C5EYqGzo
