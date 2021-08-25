THE backpack with that certain something – TROIKA SAFTSACK not only offers practical storage space for cables, pens, smartphone, tablet, laptop and everyday carry accessories, but also features a power pack connected to the integrated USB port inside the backpack which you can use to connect your smartphone to the outside of the pack for charging.

Backpack suitable for laptops/tablets up to 13 inches in size. Including zipped compartments in the adjustable shoulder straps.

It can be used as a mobile office for business trips and long journeys – there is space not only for mobile devices, but also for documents and for organising everyday carry tools.

Including a practical elastic band compartment for clear organisation inside the backpack.

The rucksack for business professionals who don’t leave anything to chance. Plenty of space for laptops or tablets up to 13”. Extra compartment for documents and clever elastic band compartment to conveniently sort cables, adapters and more. The ingetrated USB cable provides fast connection between indoors (e.g. powerbank) and outdoors (e.g. smartphone). Thanks to the stowable shoulder strap, the TROIKA SAFTSACK can be turned into a sporty business bag in a few simple steps. With loops for attaching to a trolley. In blue.Business backpack for charging electronic devices, 1 compartment for documents, laptop, tablet (up to 13''), 1 elastic band compartment for accessories (every day carry), 1 compartment on the back, stowable, padded shoulder straps, elastic loop for attachment to the trolley, integrated USB cable, input + output, polyester, Blue