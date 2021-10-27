The little companion with the two faces.

Business trolley in hand luggage size 18.5", shock-resistant polycarbonate, with TSA combination lock for main and compartment bag, 47 litre capacity, 4 twin castors (360° rotating), telescopic handle (3 steps height adjustable + fully retractable), removable nylon front part consisting of 3 compartments with zipper: 2 narrow pockets for tickets, cards and pens + padded, deep compartment pocket with 5 compartments incl. 1 compartment with zipper for laptops up to 15" and documents, main compartment with mesh pocket and cross strap for clothes, shoes, etc., ABS / nylon / polycarbonate, Grey
- The TROIKA 36 HOURS TROLLEY is the perfect companion for your business trips
- Thanks to the shock-resistant polycarbonate, things like laptop or mobile phone are also very well protected in this trolley. The practical pocket on the front of the trolley helps to organize travel documents on the way