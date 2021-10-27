The TROIKA 36 HOURS TROLLEY is the perfect companion for your business trips

Thanks to the shock-resistant polycarbonate, things like laptop or mobile phone are also very well protected in this trolley. The practical pocket on the front of the trolley helps to organize travel documents on the way

The little companion with the two faces. The hard shell for everything that only becomes important in the hotel, for example, laundry or toiletries. The integrated soft bags for everything you need on the go, for example, business documents, catalogues, travel documents and mobile devices. In the larger compartment, there is even room for a laptop up to 13" in dimension. Both together result in 36 HOURS TROLLEY - probably the smartest case management on four twin lightweight wheels. With numerous partly padded pockets and compartments and telescopic handle. The TSA combination lock for main and compartment pockets can be opened with a master key during security checks (for example, at customs). So there is no danger that the trolley will be broken open without further inquiry. Only 18.5" in dimension - therefore approved as hand luggage. Have a good journey!Business trolley in hand luggage size 18.5", shock-resistant polycarbonate, with TSA combination lock for main and compartment bag, 47 litre capacity, 4 twin castors (360° rotating), telescopic handle (3 steps height adjustable + fully retractable), removable nylon front part consisting of 3 compartments with zipper: 2 narrow pockets for tickets, cards and pens + padded, deep compartment pocket with 5 compartments incl. 1 compartment with zipper for laptops up to 15" and documents, main compartment with mesh pocket and cross strap for clothes, shoes, etc., ABS / nylon / polycarbonate, Grey