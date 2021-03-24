The basic equipment to protect yourself and others!

Hygiene is very important for all of us, especially in these times. With our HYGIENE SET you'll always be prepared, wherever you are.

Contents: 1 pair of vinyl gloves (size L), 8 alcohol wipes, 2 mouth & nose masks

There's no need to worry about the contents becoming wet: the TROIKA HYGIENE SET is made of PVC-coated polyester and therefore waterproof.

Due to a roll-top closure, opening the kit is quick and easy.

