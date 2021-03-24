Pressemitteilung BoxID: 840751 (TROIKA GERMANY GmbH)
The basic equipment to protect yourself and others!

TROIKA HYGIENE SET – Hygiene kit waterproof

FIA19BK
(lifePR) ( Müschenbach, )
One pair of gloves, two mouth-nose masks, eight alcohol swabs. All in a practical bag with roll-top closure. Made of robust coated material and absolutely waterproof. Polyester and PVC, black.

Hygiene kit waterproof, roll-top closure, carabiner, content: 1 pair of vinyl gloves (size L), 8 alcohol wipes, 2 mouth nose masks, date of minimum durability of sterile contents, see package imprint, resistant material, polyester PVC coated, Black
  • Hygiene is very important for all of us, especially in these times. With our HYGIENE SET you'll always be prepared, wherever you are.
  • Contents: 1 pair of vinyl gloves (size L), 8 alcohol wipes, 2 mouth & nose masks
  • There's no need to worry about the contents becoming wet: the TROIKA HYGIENE SET is made of PVC-coated polyester and therefore waterproof.
  • Due to a roll-top closure, opening the kit is quick and easy.
 
