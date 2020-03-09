Pressemitteilung BoxID: 789782 (TROIKA GERMANY GmbH)

The Unfolding Artist - Multifunctional bags for people on the go

TROIKA TRAVEL PACK – TRP24/.. – Weekender bags

Mobility has become the entry ticket to the modern world. Its protagonists are flexible, always on the move, always well prepared. Modern travel and leisure accessories, such as the WEEKENDER series from TROIKA, are adapting to this trend. This bag is a true quick-change artist, only unfolding its qualities when you take a closer look.



In its basic form, it is a small, stowable pencil case, but at a second glance, the WEEKENDER turns out to be a stable universal bag for leisure, sport, shopping or weekends. The sturdy sewn-on straps serve as handles, and the clever trolley holder makes it easy and convenient to take the additional 24-litre storage space with you on your way. The WEEKENDER thus proves to be a good companion for anyone who always wants to be organised on the go.



TROIKA offers these practical bags in black-grey and in grey-red. There is also a trending



80s-style version in blue-silver with print and stripes made of reflective material.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.

Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.

(lifePR) (