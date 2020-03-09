Nisterfeld 11
57629 Müschenbach, de
http://troika.de/
Lena Strobel
+49 (2662) 9511106
The Unfolding Artist - Multifunctional bags for people on the go
TROIKA TRAVEL PACK – TRP24/.. – Weekender bags(lifePR) ( Müschenbach, )
In its basic form, it is a small, stowable pencil case, but at a second glance, the WEEKENDER turns out to be a stable universal bag for leisure, sport, shopping or weekends. The sturdy sewn-on straps serve as handles, and the clever trolley holder makes it easy and convenient to take the additional 24-litre storage space with you on your way. The WEEKENDER thus proves to be a good companion for anyone who always wants to be organised on the go.
TROIKA offers these practical bags in black-grey and in grey-red. There is also a trending
80s-style version in blue-silver with print and stripes made of reflective material.
