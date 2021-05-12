With the TOPLADER, you are organised on the go. Thanks to the various compartments, you can quickly organise your electronic accessories.

With the shoulder strap that is included, you decide on how you want to carry the bag. Not just for control freaks. A clear division allows you to quickly see whether everything has been packed.

TOPLADER is the accessories bag that brings order to your digital life. Cables, adapters, earphones, power banks and much more can be neatly accommodated in 15 pockets, a zip compartment and two outer compartments. The three-sided all-round zip closure ensures the best view from above – you can hardly get a better overview. With a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, side handles and a small pass-through hatch for your data or charging cable. 140 x 250 x 110 mm, anthracite/black.Cable organizer for electronic accessories with side handles, large main compartment, wide top loader opening for a better overview: 15 slit pockets, elastic straps + additional zip pocket, 4 pen loops, 2 outer compartments, 1 x with opening for charging cable, detachable, adjustable shoulder strap, polyester, Black / Grey