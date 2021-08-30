.



Someone has to keep order!



Nothing against the boot, glove box, centre console or door pockets: those who love a bit of chaos are in good hands there. Oh, by the way, does anyone know where the charging cable is? We take a stand against this, with exactly one place – behind the front seats. An organiser – securely attached to the headrest and seat back. Ten cleverly thought-out pockets – from a compartment for electronics accessories to a pen compartment and cooler compartment. All of it made from sturdy 650D polyester with a water-repellent coating – in case the kids are on board. The CAR SEAT ORGANISER. Someone has to keep order.



Car back seat organizer, with 10 storage options (multifunctional pockets, loops and compartments), backrest protector (kick protector), offers plenty of storage space for everyday items (everyday carry), 2 slip-in compartments for pens, 2 slide-in compartments, 1 Velcro flap compartment, 2 zipped compartments for electronic accessories, 1 cooling compartment for snacks, 1 loop for umbrella, 1 compartment for drinking bottle, water-repellent, easy to clean, easy to attach to the car seat with 2 adjustable straps incl. buckle, unfolded size: 41 x 60 cm, polyester, anthracite/black





