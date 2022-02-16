Small, strong - and sustainable.

Thermo mug for espresso, coffee, and other hot drinks, double wall vacuum insulation, capacity: max. 160 ml (approx. 5.4 oz), plastic lid (BPA-free) incl. slide and rubber seal, spill-proof, size suitable for standard fully automatic coffee machines and cup holders, 201 stainless steel / 304 stainless steel / plastic, matt, Grey
- For all common coffee machines and cup holders
- Environmentally friendly alternative to the coffee-to-go paper cup. Can be used again and again, long heat insulation
- Thanks to the double-walled insulation, the drink stays nice and hot, and the cup is – thanks to the rubber seal - spill proof.