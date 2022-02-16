Small, strong - and sustainable.

For all common coffee machines and cup holders

Environmentally friendly alternative to the coffee-to-go paper cup. Can be used again and again, long heat insulation

Thanks to the double-walled insulation, the drink stays nice and hot, and the cup is – thanks to the rubber seal - spill proof.

ESPRESSO DOPPIO is suitable for all common coffee machines and cup holders and can be used as often as desired. Particularly high-quality and robust due to the stainless steel used. The small 160 ml thermal container swallows, for example, a double espresso and with its double-walled insulation keeps it nice and hot and – due to the rubber seal – slosh-proof where it belongs. For all those who do not want to miss out on their caffeine kick when on the go. From the TROIKA Design Werkstatt. Plastic (BPA-free) and stainless steel with practical locking slider. Fill ESPRESSO DOPPIO instead of paper cups. Very strong: the new look in the current hammered look. The contrasting stainless steel edge looks great and makes drinking more enjoyable.Thermo mug for espresso, coffee, and other hot drinks, double wall vacuum insulation, capacity: max. 160 ml (approx. 5.4 oz), plastic lid (BPA-free) incl. slide and rubber seal, spill-proof, size suitable for standard fully automatic coffee machines and cup holders, 201 stainless steel / 304 stainless steel / plastic, matt, Grey