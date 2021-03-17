Screw, saw, file, turn

With 12 functions, the TROIKA MAULSCHLÜSSEL more than lives up to the name of a multitool!

High-quality materials in combination with functionality results in a high-quality, solid and with attention to detail processed tool

The compact multi-tool problem solver is trustworthy, feels heavy in the hand and doesn't shy away from any task. A total of twelve functions, even an adjustable wrench - the Englishman - is included. Particularly practical: the hexagon socket and hexalobular keys for attaching. Made of stainless steel and aluminium, matt anodised titanium. In sturdy nylon bag with belt loop.Multi-tool with 12 functions and locking function, adjustable wrench, knife, saw, file, bottle opener, can opener, 4 bits to attach to the tool (slotted, Phillips screwdriver, hexagon socket, hexalobular), wide flat-head screwdriver, hexagon wrench (4 sizes), in Nylon bag with belt loop, 420 stainless steel / aluminium, matt, Grey