Pressemitteilung BoxID: 839654 (TROIKA GERMANY GmbH)
TROIKA GERMANY GmbH
Nisterfeld 11
57629 Müschenbach, de
http://troika.de/
Ansprechpartner
Lena Strobel
+49 (2662) 9511106

Screw, saw, file, turn

News abonnieren Herausgeber kontaktieren

TROIKA MAULSCHLÜSSEL – Multi-tool with 12 functions

TOL44GY_2
(lifePR) ( Müschenbach, )
The compact multi-tool problem solver is trustworthy, feels heavy in the hand and doesn't shy away from any task. A total of twelve functions, even an adjustable wrench - the Englishman - is included. Particularly practical: the hexagon socket and hexalobular keys for attaching. Made of stainless steel and aluminium, matt anodised titanium. In sturdy nylon bag with belt loop.

Multi-tool with 12 functions and locking function, adjustable wrench, knife, saw, file, bottle opener, can opener, 4 bits to attach to the tool (slotted, Phillips screwdriver, hexagon socket, hexalobular), wide flat-head screwdriver, hexagon wrench (4 sizes), in Nylon bag with belt loop, 420 stainless steel / aluminium, matt, Grey
  • With 12 functions, the TROIKA MAULSCHLÜSSEL more than lives up to the name of a multitool!
  • High-quality materials in combination with functionality results in a high-quality, solid and with attention to detail processed tool
Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.