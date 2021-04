Real natural cork from Portugal as an eye-catcher

Our smallest multitasking ballpoint pen, LILIPUT, now has an impressive partner: LILIPAD, the big little notebook in DIN A7 format. With embossed 10 cm ruler and elastic strap closure, notepad with perforated sides, and practical dot matrix. Additional compartment for receipts or cards. LILIPAD + LILIPUT – so small, and yet such a mighty team. Sustainability that you can see and feel. Real natural cork from Portugal turns this notepad into an eye-catcher that is also pleasing to the touch.



Notepad DIN A7 incl. ballpoint pen, elastic band fastener, pen loop, bookmark, printed ruler (10 cm) on cover, FSC certified paper, 64 perforated sheets (128 pages), dot matrix, tray for documents, multitasking ballpoint pen CONSTRUCTION LILIPUT (small), black refill, cork / metal, matt, different colours available

(lifePR) (