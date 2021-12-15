Pressemitteilung BoxID: 879272 (TROIKA GERMANY GmbH)
TROIKA WÜRFEL TO GO - Dice cup and pen holder

The muffled sound of the "playing equipment" in the cup, the crackling on the table surface: dice are back and never really left. Uncomplicated and wonderfully non-digital - anyone can join in and have fun. The DICE TO GO dice cup comes with five dice in a separate compartment on the bottom of the cup. In black imitation leather, inside with velvet.

Dice cup and pen holder, with 5 dice (black with white eyes), dice stowable in pocket on the bottom of cup, imitation leather / velvet, Black
  • Perfect for on the go, whether for the children in the car or for long waiting times.
  • With five dice in a separate compartment at the bottom of the cup, so no more losing dice.
  • A particular jaw-dropper when playing Hazard, Yahtzee etc. in pubs or at home – this puzzle cup is simply fun.
  • High quality, thanks to its imitation leather with velvet lining
 
