Dice cup and pen holder, with 5 dice (black with white eyes), dice stowable in pocket on the bottom of cup, imitation leather / velvet, Black
- Perfect for on the go, whether for the children in the car or for long waiting times.
- With five dice in a separate compartment at the bottom of the cup, so no more losing dice.
- A particular jaw-dropper when playing Hazard, Yahtzee etc. in pubs or at home – this puzzle cup is simply fun.
- High quality, thanks to its imitation leather with velvet lining