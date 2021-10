For those for whom OUTDOOR is not simply just a trend. With strong snap hook.

Pure freedom. As a camper, you always have your little hotel with you. Experience nature.

Outdoors freak, nature lover or just a fan of fresh air? It doesn't matter – CAMPING is a must for all those for whom letting a bit of air in is no longer sufficient. The key ring has a strong snap hook, and the decorative climbing rope is equipped with an oil lamp and a pickup camper, which inspire new outdoor adventures. Aluminium and nylon, multicoloured.Keyring incl. carabiner, 2 pendants on decorative climbing rope: Oil lamp and pick-up truck camper, aluminium / cast metal / enamel / nylon, Multicoloured