One has the feeling of looking into nothingness!

TROIKA CONSTRUCTION SUPERBLACK - Multifunctional ballpoint pen

Planning aid and tool box in one! The multitasking ballpoint pen CONSTRUCTION really has a lot on it - and in it. Various scales, centimetre and inch ruler, slotted and Phillips screwdriver, stylus and spirit level. Nothing can go wrong now!

Multi-function ballpoint pen, centimetre ruler (engraved), 1:100 m scale, spirit level, slotted/flat-head screwdriver, stylus, black refill, brass, matt, Black
  • A planner and tool box in one.
  • With various scales, centimetres and inches ruler, slotted/Phillips screwdriver, stylus and spirit level (diameter: 10 mm).
  • Ballpoint, planner and tool box, all in one. With centimetres and inches ruler, 1:20 m and 1:50 m scale, spirit level, slotted and Phillips screwdrivers and stylus
  • for taking notes, as a touchpen, for measuring and screwing – available in many other colours – line width M (1.0 mm) – black lead – writing length: 1600-1800 m, perfect as a beautiful gift for any occasion – also ideal for architects. Perfect for construction planners, technical draughtsmen, engineers, etc.
 
