TROIKA AIRTAG COVER – Keyring / Protective case for APPLE AirTag® locating device in shape of a button

Don't search for it – find it! With Apple AirTag® losing stuff is a thing of the past. Our keyring "AIRTAG Cover" brings this smart gadget to your keys, laptop bag, suitcase or backpack with a carabiner for flexible attachment. The protective cover made of robust PU encloses the AirTag® perfectly and holds it securely thanks to the clever press fastening. In black, blue, yellow and red, with metal parts in a gunmetal colour.

Keyring / Protective case for APPLE AirTag® locating device in shape of a button, with carabiner for flexible attachment to: keychain, backpack, laptop bag, etc., snap fastener as a clasp, imitation leather, matt, Yellow 
  • Find instead of search! With APPLE AirTag®, losing is a thing of the past.
  • The protective cover made of robust PU encloses the Airtag perfectly and holds it securely thanks to the clever press fastening - Home of your Airtag.
  • With carabiner for flexible attachment to: keychain, backpack, laptop bag.
  • In 4 colours: Black, Blue, Yellow and Red.

TROIKA has been developing gift ideas in Germany and selling them worldwide since 1992.
Our products combine surprising innovations, practical functions and refreshing design. Renowned international designers and design offices and promising newcomers support us with their creativity. In the manufacture of TROIKA products, we focus on sustainability and take responsibility for quality, safety and the environment.

