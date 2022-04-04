Keyring / Protective case for APPLE AirTag® locating device in shape of a button, with carabiner for flexible attachment to: keychain, backpack, laptop bag, etc., snap fastener as a clasp, imitation leather, matt, Yellow
- Find instead of search! With APPLE AirTag®, losing is a thing of the past.
- The protective cover made of robust PU encloses the Airtag perfectly and holds it securely thanks to the clever press fastening - Home of your Airtag.
- With carabiner for flexible attachment to: keychain, backpack, laptop bag.
- In 4 colours: Black, Blue, Yellow and Red.