TROIKA KARTENKOFFER - Credit card case in design of a hard shell suitcase

CCC04
(lifePR) ( Müschenbach, )
Only 70 x 105 x 30 mm in size, but fully grown in design. And with features that hardly any large hard-shell cases can offer: nine compartments with space for up to 20 cards, change or receipts, readout protection for RFID chips and a wrap-around zipper. Made of aluminium and polyester in matt black, blue and red, as well as titanium colour.

Credit card case in design of a hard shell suitcase, zipper, with fraud prevention (for RFID chips), 9 compartments for approx. 20 cards, money and receipts, aluminium / polyester, matt, Black
  • Do you want to protect all your important cards from data thieves? With the CARD CASE, cards with RFID chips will always be protected.
  • Thanks to read-out protection, your sensitive data won't be able to fall into the wrong hands.
  • A total of 9 compartments offers space for approx. 20 cards, money and receipts.
  • The credit card case features a hard-shell case design.
