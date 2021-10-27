Fully grown in design.

Credit card case in design of a hard shell suitcase, zipper, with fraud prevention (for RFID chips), 9 compartments for approx. 20 cards, money and receipts, aluminium / polyester, matt, Black
- Do you want to protect all your important cards from data thieves? With the CARD CASE, cards with RFID chips will always be protected.
- Thanks to read-out protection, your sensitive data won't be able to fall into the wrong hands.
- A total of 9 compartments offers space for approx. 20 cards, money and receipts.
- The credit card case features a hard-shell case design.