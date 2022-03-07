Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 889387

TROIKA GERMANY GmbH Nisterfeld 11 57629 Müschenbach, Deutschland https://business.troika.de/
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Lara Kral +49 2662 9511106
Logo der Firma TROIKA GERMANY GmbH

For long-distance writers

TROIKA CONSTRUCTION ENDLESS - Multitasking pencil

(lifePR) (Müschenbach, )
Redefining pencil technology. No more sharpening, no more broken leads. Instead: a permanent and endless HB writing tip for up to 20 km of the written word – replaceable, erasable and unbreakable. In the typical CONSTRUCTION look with a centimetre/inch ruler and both 1:20 and 1:50 scales. Matt aluminium and metal, in black, dark blue, red, silver and yellow.

Multitasking pencil with sustainable endless writing tip (approx. 20km writing length), HB, erasable, unbreakable, without sharpening, centimetre/inch ruler, 1:20 m/1:50 m scale, exchangeable writing tip, aluminium / metal, matt, black, dark blue, red, silver and yellow.
  • CONSTRUCTION ENDLESS pencil - sustainable endless writing - 1 pencil = 20km writing length
  • Ideal for all craftsmen, carpenters, bricklayers, concrete and reinforced concrete builders
  • Sustainable lead - erasable, unbreakable, replaceable, does not need sharpening
  • 99Z131 as refill 0.005mm lead wear per written metre
 

Website Promotion

Website Promotion
TROIKA business website

TROIKA GERMANY GmbH

TROIKA has been developing gift ideas in Germany and selling them worldwide since 1992.

Our products combine surprising innovations, practical functions and refreshing design. Renowned international designers and design offices and promising newcomers support us with their creativity. In the manufacture of TROIKA products, we focus on sustainability and take responsibility for quality, safety and the environment.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2022, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.