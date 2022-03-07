For long-distance writers

Multitasking pencil with sustainable endless writing tip (approx. 20km writing length), HB, erasable, unbreakable, without sharpening, centimetre/inch ruler, 1:20 m/1:50 m scale, exchangeable writing tip, aluminium / metal, matt, black, dark blue, red, silver and yellow.
- CONSTRUCTION ENDLESS pencil - sustainable endless writing - 1 pencil = 20km writing length
- Ideal for all craftsmen, carpenters, bricklayers, concrete and reinforced concrete builders
- Sustainable lead - erasable, unbreakable, replaceable, does not need sharpening
- 99Z131 as refill 0.005mm lead wear per written metre