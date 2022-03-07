For long-distance writers

CONSTRUCTION ENDLESS pencil - sustainable endless writing - 1 pencil = 20km writing length

Ideal for all craftsmen, carpenters, bricklayers, concrete and reinforced concrete builders

Sustainable lead - erasable, unbreakable, replaceable, does not need sharpening

99Z131 as refill 0.005mm lead wear per written metre

Redefining pencil technology. No more sharpening, no more broken leads. Instead: a permanent and endless HB writing tip for up to 20 km of the written word – replaceable, erasable and unbreakable. In the typical CONSTRUCTION look with a centimetre/inch ruler and both 1:20 and 1:50 scales. Matt aluminium and metal, in black, dark blue, red, silver and yellow.Multitasking pencil with sustainable endless writing tip (approx. 20km writing length), HB, erasable, unbreakable, without sharpening, centimetre/inch ruler, 1:20 m/1:50 m scale, exchangeable writing tip, aluminium / metal, matt, black, dark blue, red, silver and yellow.