It can come from anywhere: water. When camping, sailing, canoeing, in the tent, on the beach, while biking. With the WATERPROOF BAG you will never be taken by surprise - thanks to welded seams, sturdy material, and because it can be rolled up to save space. That it is waterproof up to IPX6 means that the contents are safe from water penetrating in, even during brief flooding. With a 10-litre capacity, it is just the right thing for whatever needs to be protected from water.Outdoor bag for water sports, fishing, swimming, hiking, camping, etc., waterproof (IPX6 waterproof grade), with detachable shoulder strap and edge with stiffening bar for rolling and closing, 10 litre capacity, fused seams, resistant material, protects contents from water, can be rolled up to save space, polyester PVC coated, Blue or Black