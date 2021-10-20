Pressemitteilung BoxID: 870716 (TROIKA GERMANY GmbH)
Bulli goes Smartphone!

TROIKA FOREVER T1 - Pen holder and desk object VW Camper

GAP06CH_neu
Bulli goes smartphone! The legend lives on and drives across your desk as a shiny chrome plated tabletop vehicle. With its powerful friction motor the Bulli T1 brings back a long-forgotten driving experience and way of life. Today its comfortable features include: pen holder, magnet, 5 paper clips and plenty of space for business cards. Plus an enlarged stowage compartment e.g. for the current iPhone 6. The endearing charm of the old world and the technical fascination of the new - close enough to touch.

Pen holder and desk object, VW Camper (T1, Samba bus, 1962), pull-back motor, compartment for Smartphones, business card holder, magnet for paper clips, incl. 5 paper clips, cast metal, shiny, Grey
  • This Volkswagen van model T1 Samba Bus from 1962 enhances any office desk - officially licensed by Volkswagen
  • Pen and paper clip holder with a compartment for smartphones and business cards - designed by studio dreimann - attractive design and high quality
  • Nostalgia for the desk - also usable as a desk car - with friction motor.
  • Provides order for your workplace and it's fun as a men's toy - the Volkswagen Bus for VW enthusiasts.
