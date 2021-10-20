Bulli goes Smartphone!

Pen holder and desk object, VW Camper (T1, Samba bus, 1962), pull-back motor, compartment for Smartphones, business card holder, magnet for paper clips, incl. 5 paper clips, cast metal, shiny, Grey
- This Volkswagen van model T1 Samba Bus from 1962 enhances any office desk - officially licensed by Volkswagen
- Pen and paper clip holder with a compartment for smartphones and business cards - designed by studio dreimann - attractive design and high quality
- Nostalgia for the desk - also usable as a desk car - with friction motor.
- Provides order for your workplace and it's fun as a men's toy - the Volkswagen Bus for VW enthusiasts.