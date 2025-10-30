STOCKMEIER Group Acquires “Creamy Creation” and Gains Access to the Global Food & Beverage Segment

With the acquisition of the emulsified beverage solution manufacturer Creamy Creation, the STOCKMEIER group is strategically expanding its presence in the global food and beverage market. The transaction within the Food division broadens the product portfolio especially in the high-growth beverage sector and strengthens Stockmeier Food’s position internationally. Creamy Creation is the business-to-business industry leader in the development and production of emulsified beverage solutions, including cream liqueurs and performance nutrition products. In addition to its headquarters and an advanced production site in Rijkevoort (Netherlands), the company operates an additional production site in the state of New York as well as R&D centers in New Jersey (U.S.) and Rijkevoort.



Creamy Creation specializes in the development and production of traditional dairy cream liqueurs as well as plant-based cream liqueurs and the fast growing Ready-To-Drink alcoholic beverages. Founded in 1979, the company is the trusted partner of leading spirits brands globally. From its leading position in the U.S. and Europe the company also has built a strong position in LATAM, APAC and Africa.



STOCKMEIER Food, one of four divisions of the Group since 1995, focuses on the development, production, and global distribution of flavors and also trades in raw materials and additives for the food industry. The portfolio includes customized flavor solutions, seasoning and food ingredients.



Peter Stockmeier, owner and CEO of the STOCKMEIER Group, emphasizes the strategic importance of the transaction for the Group: “With the acquisition of Creamy Creation, we gain access to the global food and beverage sector and gain access to the important U.S. market. This is a significant step in strengthening our global positioning. We look forward to close collaboration with the Creamy Creation team and warmly welcome all new colleagues to the STOCKMEIER Group.”



For STOCKMEIER Food, which is already well positioned in the non-alcoholic beverage segment, the transaction offers great opportunities to expand joint reach in the alcoholic beverage sector, says Harald Hoffmann, Managing Director of STOCKMEIER Food: “In addition, together with Creamy Creation, we can strategically position both product categories in new regions such as Africa and Asia Pacific. This enables us to offer our customers even better service for flavors and emulsions.”



André de Haan, CEO of Creamy Creation, welcomes the transaction as an important step for the future:

“We look forward to close collaboration with the STOCKMEIER Food team. This partnership brings together competencies that can unlock tremendous potential for our customers in the alcoholic beverage and the nutritional beverage segment. The joint development and production capabilities of STOCKMEIER Food and Creamy Creation will allow us to even better support our customers in creating innovative great tasting on trend products. Synergies will further arise not only from the combination of our product offerings (both liquid and powder) but also from the strengthening of the global sales teams. This opens up opportunities that we will seize together.”



Creamy Creation will continue to operate under its own brand as an independent business unit within STOCKMEIER Food. The transaction was completed on October 28, 2025. Moelis & Company acted as exclusive financial advisor to STOCKMEIER GROUP in connection with the transaction. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



About Creamy Creation



Creamy Creation is a privately owned business, headquartered in Rijkevoort, The Netherlands. Since the start of its business activities in 1979, the company has grown from a small European player into a globally operating company with approximately 110 employees and production locations in Europe and the U.S., and sales on all continents of the world. Creamy Creation develops and produces emulsified beverage solutions for the leading spirits brands. It is the global leader in emulsified alcoholic beverage solutions (cream liqueurs) and has a strong position in emulsified performance nutrition products. The company is recognized for its strong innovation capabilities supporting the growth of its customers brands. It also has, in recent years, invested heavily in its production sites to be able to sustain its continued growth.

