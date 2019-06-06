Pressemitteilung BoxID: 755003 (Sonae Arauco)

New Innovus collection inspires trade visitors at interzum

The new Innovus collection with 5 significant finishes has met with an impressively positive response from international trade visitors

With 74,000 trade visitors from 152 countries, the world's leading trade fair for furniture production and interior design comes to a positive conclusion for 2019 and sets another visitor record. An unexpectedly high number of visitors was also counted at the Sonae Arauco stand. “For us, interzum was an extremely successful event, exceeding our expectations" summarizes João Berger, CMSO of Sonae Arauco. "We want to live up to the expectations of our customers around the world - the new Innovus collection has proven that we have taken a big step in terms of innovation, design competence and quality.”



New Innovus collection represents global trends

On an area of over 300 square metres Sonae Arauco presented the new Innovus collection with more than 200 decors and 15 different finishes, including the 5 new, significant structures Stucco, Cosmos, Flow, Fusion and Spirit.



The collection has a renewal rate of over 40 percent and provides 260 different combinations of melamines and laminates.



The new collection was designed on the basis of the latest global trends and market developments. The principle ‘Innovus Matching life´ could not only be put into practice but also impressively presented to the international public. The customer was at the centre of the Innovus product launch – to strengthen this approach marketing materials and the website with its 3D Simulator were optimised with regard to usability.



Innovus Coloured MDF also met with particular approval, after all, a large part of the stand was built from the uniformly dyed panels, so that the material also came into its own in decorative applications.



interzum award for three-dimensional fiberboard 3DF

A special highlight was the presentation of the three-dimensional fiberboard 3DF, which received the interzum award: intelligent material & design 2019 for the category “High product quality” by a renowned jury of experts. The panel is manufactured with a formaldehyde-free thermoplastic glue so that the desired shapes can be compressed at different thicknesses by applying temperature and pressure. The advantages of a wood-based material are thus combined with the flexible, design-oriented needs of the processing industry in an unprecedented way.



Sonae Arauco is a well-established player at interzum

The Sonae Arauco stand has now become firmly established and is a must for manufacturers, architects and designers at interzum.



Sonae Arauco also had a strong presence in the exhibition halls outside its own stand. Innovations from the Innovus collection, such as the exclusively developed Cosmos and Flow finishes, were presented at the Piazza Trends in Surfaces & Wood Design. The Piazza served interior and furniture designers in particular as an important source of inspiration. Other Sonae Arauco venues included the Piazza Digitalization and the Boulevard between Hall 10 and 11 to showcase 3DF as a winner of the interzum award.

