"Salt-Water Sandal", für einen schicken und nachhaltigen Sommer

A brand that stands for ecological responsibility
'Salt-Water Sandal' is helping to protect the oceans from plastic pollution. The iconic brand supports the Marine Conservation Society (@MCS_UK), a UK-based charity working towards cleaner, safer and healthier oceans by providing Donates 10% of sales of all silver colored sandals on their trilingual website (https://www.salt-watersandals.com) in the UK, EU and South East Asia to the charity In addition, the Salt-Water Sandal's packaging is completely plastic-free and recyclable.
Waste prevention has always been a priority for Salt-Water Sandal. Originally, the chic retro sandals were made from recycled leather due to the shortage of materials during the Second World War. Sustainable production and design have remained key factors in the company's success over the decades.
A staple of the American wardrobe
The original Salt Water Sandal has been a staple of the American wardrobe for generations. Unchanged, it remains a cult classic, available today across Europe and online in a variety of colors and in sizes EU 22 to EU 41-42.
Another model that continues the "Original" design is the "Swimmer" series for adults and children. The "Swimmer" is part of the "Sun-San" series. It's made from waterproof leather, with a rust-proof brass buckle and adjustable straps that ensure maximum comfort both on the beach and in the park. Available in different colors and in sizes EU 20-22 to EU 41-42, so that mother and child can match.
