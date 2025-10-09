HRV Study by Ronald Goethert and Dr. Alfred Lohninger Proves Existence of the Subtle Body

Heart rate reduction : Subjects' heart rates decreased by up to 40 percent - well below the average rate during sleep, even though the treatments were performed while the subjects were awake.

: Subjects' heart rates decreased by up to 40 percent - well below the average rate during sleep, even though the treatments were performed while the subjects were awake. Increase in vagus nerve activity : A significant increase in the activity of the vagus nerve was observed. This plays a central role in the healing and regeneration of the body.

: A significant increase in the activity of the vagus nerve was observed. This plays a central role in the healing and regeneration of the body. Increase in overall energy : Total power values, a measure of the energy available to the body, reached peak levels with the treatment that were not measured in these subjects at any other time.

: Total power values, a measure of the energy available to the body, reached peak levels with the treatment that were not measured in these subjects at any other time. Heart and Breath Synchronization: Another notable effect was the harmonization of heartbeat and breathing, resulting in synchronization of body rhythms and improved inner balance.

The subtle body exists - and it is of major importance for our physical and mental health. This is the conclusion of a new study that marks a decisive advance in subtle body research. Until now, these finer layers that surround and permeate the physical body have been largely ignored in Western medicine due to a lack of scientific evidence. Yet they have been known for thousands of years in many cultures - for example, in the teachings of yoga, which speak of the so-called koshas.After decades of research, Ronald Goethert has now been able to prove the existence of the subtle body for the first time - with the help of Heart Rate Variability (HRV) measurement, which is recognized by conventional medicine. The study was supervised by HRV expert Dr. Alfred Lohninger of the Autonom Health Institute in Vienna. The focus was on the effects of the Subtle Body Balance (SBB) treatment developed by Ronald Goethert. It is being used in more and more practices as an adjunct to physical therapies and psychotherapy and is based on the fact that the subtle body can be sensed and activated by hand.The HRV measurements show extraordinary results of the method:It is particularly noteworthy that when performing Subtle Body Balance, the physical body is not touched. Only the subtle body is worked on from a distance of about six inches. The repeatable measurement results not only indicate the existence of this finer layer, but also open up new possibilities for medical research and practice. This is because Subtle Body Balance has been shown to have a direct effect on the autonomic nervous system, which was previously thought to be difficult to influence. Working with the subtle body could play a key role in prevention and as an adjuvant during convalescence.explains Ronald Goethert.The treatment is particularly beneficial for people who are restless, tense, anxious, unmotivated, have low energy, or are about to undergo or have recently undergone surgery. Subtle Body Balance includes treatments that are administered while the patient is lying down, as well as exercises that can be done independently - for more inner balance and strength. Subtle Body Balance can be learned by therapists and health professionals and integrated into their therapy.Ronald Goethert, author and developer of the Goethert Method, is a recognized expert in the field of subtle body health. His groundbreaking research, in-depth knowledge and 25 years of practical experience form the basis for seminars, subtle body therapies and the Subtle Body Balance training for therapists.