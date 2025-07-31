ritterwerk presents its latest innovations at IFA 2025

When the gates of IFA 2025 open in Berlin this September, ritterwerk will once again be right in the midst of it all: As a traditional manufacturer of kitchen appliances, the company will be exhibiting at the electroplus küchenplus stand with its specialist retail partner EK Bielefeld and sister company dittert. Two product highlights will take centre stage.



A special highlight at the stand: the new foldable food slicer orbis 7, which complements the successful orbis range of models 1 and 5 - two proven classics from ritter. With its well-thought-out construction, the characteristic cutting precision and a particularly space-saving design, the orbis 7 brings a breath of fresh air into the kitchen. In keeping with the ritter tradition, it combines timeless aesthetics with functional perfection. The new generation delivers smart, detailed solutions that make slicing even safer and more convenient. Some of the practical innovations remain under wraps for the time being - but one thing is certain: the orbis 7 is a significant upgrade.



The BEEZER® IceBall will also be presented as an absolute novelty - a technological innovation for crystal-clear ice balls at the touch of a button, providing premium delectation in the home and catering. The innovative solution will be presented at the trade fair to obtain targeted customer feedback. The company is thus consistently pursuing its course in the ‘Refrigeration’ segment - following the successful market launch of the BEEZER® beverage cooler, which delivers cold drinks at the touch of a button.



‘With the IceBall, the new cooling innovation, we want to further expand our expertise in the field of cooling and establish ritter as an innovation and quality leader in this category too,’ says Managing Director Michael Schüller.



IFA 2025 also marks the starting signal for ritterwerk to build on the successful collaborations and trade fair appearances of the previous year. Together with specialist retail partner EK Bielefeld and dittert, the aim is to set an example: for the specialised trade, for innovations - and for kitchen products that make everyday life easier, more stylish and more sustainable.



Visit ritterwerk at IFA 2025 in Berlin - Hall 4.1, Stand 114 - and experience the future of food preparation and refrigeration.



ritter. Makes more out of food.

