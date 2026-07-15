Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1067336

ritterwerk GmbH Industriestraße 13 82194 Gröbenzell, Deutschland http://www.ritterwerk.de
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Victoria Keller +49 8142 4401639
Logo der Firma ritterwerk GmbH

IFA 2026: BEEZER® continues to grow – ritterwerk presents new food slicers

BEEZER® and ritterwerk, together with their sister brand dittert, will be exhibiting at the electroplus stand (EK Retail – Hall 4.1, Stand 114) from 4 to 8 September 2026, showcasing several product highlights to the specialist trade.

(lifePR) (Gröbenzell, )
The focus will be on the complete BEEZER® product family, including its latest additions, as well as the two new ritter food slicers, the orbis 7 and the fino 7.

BEEZER®: one innovation, a whole new product category
With BEEZER®, ritterwerk has created an entirely new product category. What began with the world's fastest bottle cooler has evolved into a product family designed for perfectly chilled drinks and moments of creative enjoyment. BEEZER® – the art of cooling.

At IFA, ritterwerk is presenting the following together for the first time:
  • the BEEZER® bottle cooler,
  • the new BEEZER® IceBall for perfectly shaped ice balls;
  • the BEEZER® IceCube mini for quick, compact ice cubes.
BEEZER® thus offers the right solution for almost any drinking occasion, whether that's quickly chilling wine, beer or soft drinks, or creating stylish cocktails and long drinks.

Visitors can see for themselves just how quickly and easily drinks can be brought to the perfect serving temperature at the stand at the Aperol Spritz Bar. The BEEZER® devices will be in action there, inviting visitors to experience the technology and results for themselves.

"With BEEZER®, we are consistently developing our idea further. What began as an innovative single product has evolved into a complete range for modern beverage preparation and genuine enjoyment. This provides specialist retailers with additional selling points and fresh inspiration for advising customers and showcasing their products," explains the management team at ritterwerk.

New food slicers – Entry level redefined.
Alongside the new BEEZER® models, ritterwerk is presenting two new food slicers. The orbis 7 combines sleek design with reliable performance, offering an intelligent foldable entry-level solution. The fino 7 impresses with its space-saving design and modern look and the quality you’ve come to expect from ritter – ideal for modern kitchens with limited space.

Both machines embody ritterwerk’s corporate philosophy of durable products, high-quality materials, and precise cutting technology.

Experience innovation first-hand
By partnering with the EK Retail concept, ritterwerk is once again emphasising its strong ties with the specialist retail sector. IFA is the ideal meeting place for existing and future retail partners thanks to its combination of innovative products, high quality and personal interaction.

We look forward to welcoming our retail partners and all interested visitors to Hall 4.1, Stand 114 at IFA 2026.

ritterwerk GmbH

About BEEZER®
BEEZER® is a brand of ritterwerk and has stood for stylish cooling technology with an experience factor since 2023. What began with the “world’s fastest beverage cooler” has become an independent product line for extraordinary cooling experiences. Whether it’s a bottle or ice: BEEZER® delivers the perfect chill – stylishly, spontaneously, impressively.

Kitchen appliances for the highest demands since 1905
Over 100 years of experience in the development and manufacture of kitchen appliances is what gives us the sovereignty to continue to drive forward the best innovations for our customers in the future: open to new ideas, but committed to tradition. You can rely on us and our products. We have always delivered consistent quality and are always personally available for our customers and partners. Appreciation is what drives us. We value our customers and partners and develop products that meet their requirements in terms of quality, performance and design. We are fully committed to what we do - from conceptualisation to production. Just like our products: powerful and high-performance.

superior – reliable – appreciative - powerful

For more information visit: www.ritterwerk.com

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2026, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.