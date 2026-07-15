IFA 2026: BEEZER® continues to grow – ritterwerk presents new food slicers

the BEEZER® bottle cooler,

bottle cooler, the new BEEZER® IceBall for perfectly shaped ice balls;

for perfectly shaped ice balls; the BEEZER® IceCube mini for quick, compact ice cubes.

With BEEZER®, ritterwerk has created an entirely new product category. What began with the world's fastest bottle cooler has evolved into a product family designed for perfectly chilled drinks and moments of creative enjoyment.of cooling.At IFA, ritterwerk is presenting the following together for the first time:BEEZER® thus offers the right solution for almost any drinking occasion, whether that's quickly chilling wine, beer or soft drinks, or creating stylish cocktails and long drinks.Visitors can see for themselves just how quickly and easily drinks can be brought to the perfect serving temperature at the stand at the Aperol Spritz Bar. The BEEZER® devices will be in action there, inviting visitors to experience the technology and results for themselves."With BEEZER®, we are consistently developing our idea further. What began as an innovative single product has evolved into a complete range for modern beverage preparation and genuine enjoyment. This provides specialist retailers with additional selling points and fresh inspiration for advising customers and showcasing their products," explains the management team at ritterwerk.Alongside the new BEEZER® models, ritterwerk is presenting two new food slicers. Thecombines sleek design with reliable performance, offering an intelligent foldable entry-level solution. Theimpresses with its space-saving design and modern look and the quality you’ve come to expect from ritter – ideal for modern kitchens with limited space.Both machines embody ritterwerk’s corporate philosophy of durable products, high-quality materials, and precise cutting technology.By partnering with the EK Retail concept, ritterwerk is once again emphasising its strong ties with the specialist retail sector. IFA is the ideal meeting place for existing and future retail partners thanks to its combination of innovative products, high quality and personal interaction.We look forward to welcoming our retail partners and all interested visitors to