How a product became a brand – BEEZER® – the art of cooling

What began as an extraordinary product innovation has since become much more: BEEZER® – the art of cooling is now an independent brand for sophisticated cooling experiences – technically precise, aesthetically refined, thoughtfully designed and emotionally engaging.
From innovation product to independent brand
As “a brand by ritter,” BEEZER® combines ritterwerk’s engineering expertise and quality philosophy with a bold new product category: fast, precision cooling.
The brand’s core identity evolved directly from its first innovation. The BEEZER® beverage cooler demonstrated that cooling does not mean waiting – it can be an experience: spontaneous, impressive and perfectly timed to the moment.
With the expansion of the portfolio in 2026, the single product officially became a brand world:
- BEEZER® IceBall – creates large, crystal clear Ice Balls for stylish drinks
- BEEZER® IceCube mini – compact ice cubes at the touch of a button
What makes BEEZER® special
- Speed as a statement
BEEZER® stands for radical time savings. Instead of hours of pre-cooling, the technology delivers perfect drinking temperature or beautifully shaped ice within minutes.
Minimalist design, premium materials and intuitive operation make each device a true eye-catcher – on the kitchen counter, in the bar area or in the living space.
[*]Emotion rather than function
BEEZER® does not sell temperature – it sells moments:The spontaneous aperitif. The perfectly tempered wine. The impressive cocktail with a crystal clear Ice Ball.
[*]Made with expertise
As a brand of ritterwerk GmbH, BEEZER® represents German engineering, quality awareness and durable construction – values that have inspired trust for decades.
BEEZER® – the art of cooling
With BEEZER®, ritterwerk has successfully transformed a technical innovation into a distinctive brand identity.
The brand represents a new category in the home: Premium Cooling Experience.
For hosts with high standards.
For design enthusiasts.
For everyone who doesn’t want to wait.
BEEZER® – a brand by ritter.
BEEZER® – the art of cooling.