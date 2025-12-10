Kontakt
Generational change at ritterwerk: Michael Schüller hands over management to his sons

After more than two decades at the helm of ritterwerk, Michael Schüller will hand over management of the long-established Bavarian company to the next generation on 1 January 2026.

After more than two decades at the helm of ritterwerk, Michael Schüller will hand over management of the long-established Bavarian company to the next generation on 1 January 2026. His sons, Lorin and Moritz Schüller, will jointly take over the management of the company in future. However, Michael Schüller will remain closely associated with ritterwerk as a shareholder and advisor.

This step marks a new chapter in the more than 120-year history of ritterwerk, which has consistently focused on quality, innovation and German engineering since its foundation in 1905. As a medium-sized family business in Gröbenzell near Munich, ritterwerk stands for high-quality kitchen and built-in appliances.

Michael Schüller, who has been at the helm of the company since 2005, has had a decisive influence on ritterwerk's strategic realignment and innovative strength during his tenure. Under his leadership, the product range has been expanded, new markets have been tapped and ritterwerk has been positioned worldwide as a specialist for food slicers and small built-in appliances.

With the planned transition to Lorin and Moritz Schüller, the company will remain in family hands.
  • Lorin Schüller will be responsible for marketing and sales in the future.
  • Moritz Schüller will take over the finance, development and production divisions.
‘I am delighted that my sons will continue to run the company with the same passion and conviction that we have worked with for generations. The generational change is not only a logical step, but also a very emotional one,’ says Michael Schüller.

With this change, ritterwerk is sending a strong signal for continuity, sustainability and future-oriented family management. The company's philosophy of combining uncompromising quality and timeless design with German precision will remain the foundation of its success in the future.

