Splash World Rises Above Pulau Melaka, Malaysia

Splash World Theme Park is part of an ambitious, US$198 million project being built off the coast of Pulau Melaka, Malaysia, by Hatten Group. But Splash World - on its own - is more than enough to impress the most aspiring entrepreneur with its extraordinary and elaborate surrounding development. Designed as a unique holiday destination for the entire family, Splash World comprises multiple entertainment options on a tropical, manmade island in a strategically located city just three hours' drive from Singapore and two hours from Kuala Lumpur. The building itself - shaped like a towering, giant cruise ship - pays homage to the area's historical beginnings as a port city. And while its glimmering, animated façade and overall amenities - a mall with 800 retail stores alongside marine-life panoramas that evoke a magical, under-the-sea ambiance; three, four and five-star hotels are remarkable, guests will receive their greatest adrenaline thrills via the unique offerings of Polin Waterparks.

The facility is designed by WHZED (WHZ Environmental Design). They have an internationally experienced creative team working in tandem with a construction team boasting a wide ranging portfolio. Designers Jason Zlotkowski and Antony Hastings are in charge of the Project.



A perfect spot, a perfect partnership

Malacca makes a perfect site for the Hatten Group's investment due to its ranking as a UNESCO city, which already makes the area a tourist draw with its rich heritage and cultural attractions currently with 16.5 million tourists per year. But the Hatten Group's ambitious project will build on the city's advantages and then some. The project includes a 66-acre, coastal, mixed development consisting of residential, entertainment, trade and financial districts plus 38 acres of cultural district that will include a performance amphitheater, a 5,000-seat indoor concert hall, a film-production studio and more. In addition to Splash World Indoor & Outdoor Theme Park, the project's entertainment options will include Sky Deck Water Park, Extreme Theme Park and Sky Beach.

As exciting as these other options are, Splash World is expected to be a top draw to for both local & international tourists. Designed and installed by Polin Waterparks, the aquatics facility will offer a wide variety of exciting rides, slides and child-safe splash pools. With an opening planned for 2020, the 46,452-square-meter facility includes two levels of lazy river that connect with each other and intertwine with more than 50 other water attractions.

Eleven of the rides at Splash World are extreme waterslides offering breathtaking speeds and sharp, sudden curves. The total length of all slides combined is more than 1 km with more than 2,000 square meters of leisure river alone that flow at 3 km per hour and include a wave ball and torrent river for added adrenaline excitement.



Creating fun and efficiency

Splash World will thrill guests, but its development also incorporates smart design features that lend ultimate efficiency. In fact, the facility is expected to offer some of the highest capacity in the region.

Among the attractions at Splash World will be some of Polin's largest and most iconic slides, designed to capture the imagination and encourage quality family time.

Datuk Wira Eric Tan Eng Huat, Hatten Group chairman, says the result of this meticulous planning will be happier guests who spend less time waiting in line and more time having fun.

"We aim to create a waterpark that offers an unforgettable experience for our guests and their families," he adds. "Our expectations are that the experience we offer lives up to every guest's wildest expectations."

Splash World will feature award winning hybrid ride designs from Polin Waterparks while there will be 2 lazy rivers on top of each other while visitors will be able to use our special water coaster Navigatour slide to get to upper level river without spending any effort and once they will want to go down to lower level river they will go down with our slides as well. It is an infinitive river experience with many surprises within.

The slides will have special pattern effects which can be only produced with RTM technology, those patterns developed by Polin and will enchance the guest experience to another level. Guests will also have the opportunity to continue their adrenaline rush on additional Polin products: King Cobra, Surf Safari, Looping Rocket, Windigo, Navigatour, Sphere, Kamikaze and many more.

(See specifics on each attraction at end of article.)



The pinnacle of the park

The preceding list of attractions is enough to satisfy the most discerning guests. But Hatten Group determined that Splash World would be the ultimate aquatic experience. Thus, it determined that the park also must include Polin's King Cobra waterslide.

Dato' Colin Tan June Teng, Hatten Group managing director, says that including a King Cobra was imperative due to its spectacular aesthetics, as well as the thrilling guest experience it offers. "It's a revolutionary ride," he explains. "It's exhilarating, entertaining and takes the guest experience to the next level. Being one of the most intense riding experiences in the industry put it at the top of our list of must-have attractions."

The multi-award-winning King Cobra offers a unique design configuration that enables two double tubes to race through a circular path filled with twists, turns and surprises. The heart-pounding ride continues as riders experience the drop of their lives while simultaneously speeding into the snake's valley.



And while King Cobra fills the need for speed among older guests, Splash World also accommodates families with younger children. The small-sized set will discover their own offering of attractions, including Polin's Water Play Structure Type B09.

King Cobra. Guests can ride either singly or with another person as they race through a circular path of twists, turns and surprises. The heart-pounding ride gives guests an extra surge of excitement as they shoot up a nearly vertical slope before sliding backwards, several times, before exiting the ride. Surf Safari. This exciting attraction features a daring, 40-degree, sloped entrance and a unique, parabolic design that creates an illusion that adds to the adrenalin-filled experience - one never before seen in a family-styled waterslide. Looping Rocket. This high-adrenaline ride delivers one of the highest drops guests can legally experience while also dazzling with its optional "Magic Shine" and translucent colors. Windigo. Guests enter this slide alongside one another in enclosed tubes that spread out to create geometrical curves that curl parallel with the others and end in multiracer lanes. Sphere + Navigatour Combinations. Water-injection propulsion shoots riders up and down hills, through a Sphere and into an enclosed tube slide. Aquatube.Guests speed along this enclosed slide in complete darkness, creating a thrilling experience that is unmatched by the park's other slides. Wide Rafting Slide + Big Hole. Another unique combo design that was specially created for this park. Uphill Navigatour. Guests sliding along the Navigatour's breathtaking path slip in and out of the light as they experience an amazing light show. In the Blackhole portion of the ride, guests continue along a path offast-changing colors and designs in a high-speed trip through multiple turns and inclines. Freefall. This slide offers an exhilarating drop for guests who want to experience the thrill of a freefall without the danger. B09 Water Play Structure. 