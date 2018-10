King Cobra Wins First Place "European Star Award" Again

02.10.18

For the seventh year in a row, Polin Waterparks' innovative King Cobra waterslide has been honored by Kirmes & Park Revue magazine and fifth time in seven years, it earned thein the category ofPolin is honored by King Cobra's impact in the waterpark world and is excited to share the results of their dedication to quality, innovation, and technology with partner parks around the world.says Sohret Pakis, Director of Marketing and Communication for Polin Waterparks.Including the award won by King Cobra, a total ofwere presented to our partner parks across Europe at this year's Euro Attractions Show (EAS), which was hosted at Heineken's Experience World in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on September 24, 2018. This year, winners were selected across 14 categories by an international jury of 40 industry experts. In each category, members of the jury chose among European theme and water parks (including those in Russia and Turkey) with at least one operating attraction.A huge congratulations to these award-winners:Aqualand Frejus was the first park in France at which a King Cobra was installed. The park continues to expand every few years with Polin Waterparks signature slides, the most recent being Storm Racer.explained Sohret Pakis. Other Aqualand facilities at which Polin has installed attractions are Aqualand Cap d'Agde, Aqualand St. Cyprien, Aqualand St. Cyr Sur Mer, Aqualand Maspolamas and Aqualand Bassin d'Arcachon.Aqua Fantasy had the special honor of launching Polin's first Sphere in the Combo version, another innovative product that has gained popularity. (Please see the video .)Istralandia was the first water park built in Croatia by Polin Waterparks. (Please see the video .)The park also features several other Polin attractions: a Looping Rocket, Spheres, Surf Safari and a giant water-play structure. (Please see the video .)The Family Turbolance at Tatralandia Aquapark is the. It is a high capacity ride for 4-6 people.This entertainment facility features a long and varied list of attractions - from a five-star hotel to a dolphinarium, a wildlife park and a large water park called "Legends of Aqua." (Please see the video for additional information.)This facility features an impressive 12 waterslides, including several of Polin's most-popular waterslides: the Kamikaze, Freefall, Turbolance and Looping Rocket. With a size of 60,000 square meters (196,850 square feet), O'Gliss waterpark has also set the record as the third-largest waterpark in France. (Please see the video .)Since 2012, the European Star Award has been bestowed on the eve of the Euro Attractions Show, and has established itself as the most important award in the European theme park industry in a very short time. This year, the organization celebrating the 7edition in a row and during this period the award has become Europe's most important award for the leisure industry. This award is dedicated explicitly to the European theme park industry, bringing attention to entrepreneurial courage and innovations.