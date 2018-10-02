Pressemitteilung BoxID: 723952 (Polin Waterparks /Gebkim OSB)
King Cobra Wins First Place "European Star Award" Again
Polin breaks record with "first-place" honor of Best Waterslide of Europe for five years from the European Star Awards
(lifePR) (Dilovasi/Kocaeli, 02.10.18) For the seventh year in a row, Polin Waterparks' innovative King Cobra waterslide has been honored by Kirmes & Park Revue magazine and fifth time in seven years, it earned the "First Place European Star Award" in the category of "Best Waterslide in Europe." Polin is honored by King Cobra's impact in the waterpark world and is excited to share the results of their dedication to quality, innovation, and technology with partner parks around the world.
"We're as proud today as we were the very first time we won a European Star Award," says Sohret Pakis, Director of Marketing and Communication for Polin Waterparks. "We take these awards very seriously because they are official recognition of our dedication to continuous R&D & delivering innovative, game-changing attractions. We will continue to focus on designing waterslides that promise experiences and ensure we maintain the trust of our partner parks. And we will never stop innovating, because our industry is evolving. So, we will continue to evolve, too.''
Including the award won by King Cobra, a total of nine awards were presented to our partner parks across Europe at this year's Euro Attractions Show (EAS), which was hosted at Heineken's Experience World in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on September 24, 2018. This year, winners were selected across 14 categories by an international jury of 40 industry experts. In each category, members of the jury chose among European theme and water parks (including those in Russia and Turkey) with at least one operating attraction.
A huge congratulations to these award-winners:
Aqualand Frejus in France for First Place in "Europe's Best Thrill Water Slides" for Polin's King Cobra.Aqualand Frejus was the first park in France at which a King Cobra was installed. The park continues to expand every few years with Polin Waterparks signature slides, the most recent being Storm Racer. "Polin is now proud to have its own Storm Racer as a ride for adrenaline seekers in Aqualand Frejus. This is a high-end ride" explained Sohret Pakis. Other Aqualand facilities at which Polin has installed attractions are Aqualand Cap d'Agde, Aqualand St. Cyprien, Aqualand St. Cyr Sur Mer, Aqualand Maspolamas and Aqualand Bassin d'Arcachon.
Aqua Fantasy in Izmir, Turkey for Ninth Place in "Europe's Best Water Parks" and Tenth Place in "Europe's Best Thrill Water Slides" for Polin's Super Combo. Aqua Fantasy had the special honor of launching Polin's first Sphere in the Combo version, another innovative product that has gained popularity. (Please see the video.)
Istralandia in Istria, Croatia for Fourth Place in "Europe's Best Family Waterslides'' for Polin's Aquatube with Slide'n Roll Technology and Fifth Place in "Europe's Best Water Parks" . Istralandia was the first water park built in Croatia by Polin Waterparks. (Please see the video.)
Rixos Premium Tekirova in Antalya, Turkey for Fifth Place in "Europe's Best Thrill Water Slides" for Polin's Surf Safari. The park also features several other Polin attractions: a Looping Rocket, Spheres, Surf Safari and a giant water-play structure. (Please see the video.)
Tatralandia Aquapark in Mikulas, Slovakia for Sixth Place in "Europe's Best Family Waterslides'' for Polin's Family Turbolance." The Family Turbolance at Tatralandia Aquapark is the first Family Turbolance in Europe. It is a high capacity ride for 4-6 people.
The Land of Legends in Antalya, Turkey, for Third Place in "Europe's Best Waterparks." This entertainment facility features a long and varied list of attractions - from a five-star hotel to a dolphinarium, a wildlife park and a large water park called "Legends of Aqua." (Please see the video for additional information.)
O'Gliss Park in Le Bernard, France for Tenth Place in "Europe's Best Waterparks." This facility features an impressive 12 waterslides, including several of Polin's most-popular waterslides: the Kamikaze, Freefall, Turbolance and Looping Rocket. With a size of 60,000 square meters (196,850 square feet), O'Gliss waterpark has also set the record as the third-largest waterpark in France. (Please see the video.)
About European Star AwardsSince 2012, the European Star Award has been bestowed on the eve of the Euro Attractions Show, and has established itself as the most important award in the European theme park industry in a very short time. This year, the organization celebrating the 7th edition in a row and during this period the award has become Europe's most important award for the leisure industry. This award is dedicated explicitly to the European theme park industry, bringing attention to entrepreneurial courage and innovations.
Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the waterparks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, production and installation of waterparks, waterslides &and water-play attractions. Polin has completed 3,000 waterpark projects in 105 countries around the world and is the biggest waterslide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first waterparks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations.