There is no success without beauty. Why Aesthetics Carry Companies Through Change
In the age of disruption, only those who touch and inspire set standards.
Beauty as an Underestimated Competitive Advantage
The thesis of the BDA architect is provocative: while companies focus on efficiency and short-term profits, they overlook a crucial success factor—the power of beauty. "Beautiful places and buildings touch people in their innermost being, create inspiring atmospheres, and offer space for development," Philipp explains in Chapter 6, "The Renaissance of Beauty: Manifesto for a 'Beautiful Future.'"
In an era of technological progress and volatile markets that require constant adaptation, Anna Philipp highlights the crucial yet often overlooked role of beauty. She establishes herself as a strategic thought leader by contrasting her commitment to beauty as a success factor with the "blind spot" of many corporate leaders. Functionality and profitability continue to dominate the business world. Philipp counters this with her vision of beauty, a concept that has received little attention in traditional business and entrepreneurial discourse.
Anna Philipp possesses a rare strategic foresight. She recognizes potential where others see shortcomings, and she advocates for a leadership style that acknowledges the power of beauty and uses it to drive positive, life-affirming corporate change.
The interdisciplinary book project, Change with Joy: Impulses for the Future Viability of Companies, was developed as part of the “Zukunftszeichner network”. Stefan Lingner initiated this platform for B2B companies undergoing digital transformation. The book has been available in stores since August 11, 2025. Anna Philipp's contribution offers valuable insights for those who wish to actively shape the future with aesthetic standards. However, at this time, the book is only available in German.
About the Author: Internationally recognized expertise proven in practice
Architect Anna Philipp has over 25 years of experience and an impressive track record. Her work has received multiple awards, including the German Design Award, the Hugo Häring Award, the Iconic Award, and the Best Architects Prize. She and her architecture firm are regularly listed among the best architects in the German-speaking world by international architecture platforms such as Architzer and Archello, as well as the renowned magazine Häuser. With offices in Waldenburg Castle, Frankfurt am Main, and Zurich, the firm is internationally renowned for its work at the interface of art and craftsmanship in architecture and interior design.